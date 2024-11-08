Phoenix, 50, is renowned for his portrayal of the villainous Roman emperor Commodus in director Ridley Scott’s 2000 film, a role that garnered him Best Supporting Actor nominations at the 2001 Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.
But Phoenix wanted to give up at one point while filming, Scott has revealed almost 25 years after the film’s release - and was talked down by Crowe, who portrayed the main character Maximus.
“[Joaquin] was in his prince’s outfit saying, ‘I can’t do it’,” Scott, 86 - who is set to release Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal this month - told the New York Times.
“I said, ‘What?’ And Russell said, ‘This is terribly unprofessional’,” Scott recalled.
Scott also spoke of how he coaxed Phoenix to stay in the job, adding: “I can act as a big brother or dad. But I’m quite a friend of Joaquin’s.
“Gladiator was a baptism of fire for both of us in the beginning.”
The film ended up winning five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for Russell Crowe), Best Costume Design, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. For his iconic role as Commodus, Phoenix won Best Supporting Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Crowe also won Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and received Best Actor nods at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.