Napoleon actor Joaquin Phoenix has reportedly dropped out of an untitled gay romance movie after getting 'cold feet' about it. Photo / Getty Images

‘Cold feet’ reportedly led the actor to drop out of the movie days before filming was set to begin.

Concerns about the “graphic nature” of sex scenes have reportedly prompted Joaquin Phoenix to drop out of Todd Haynes’ untitled gay romance movie five days before filming was due to begin.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor reportedly got “cold feet” and exited the project, days before the film was set to start shooting in Guadalajara, Mexico, Variety reports.

Entire sets had already been built on location and there is now doubt about the future of the movie, as it reportedly hinged on Phoenix’s casting.

“The project is in peril ... The crew is now out of work, and stakeholders in the film still need to be paid. Losses could exceed seven figures,” a source told Variety.