Spy: Hollywood thriller wraps in Auckland

Danny Ramirez, Dennis Haysbert and Dale Dickey have wrapped thriller No Exit.

The filming boom continues in Godzone with suspense thriller No Exit wrapping up.

The 20th Century Studios movie includes 28-year-old Danny Ramirez, who is a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favourite after playing the role of Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Rising star Havana Rose Liu, 24, who recently wrapped shooting a recurring role on the upcoming Netflix series The Chair, opposite Sandra Oh, plays the central character Darby, who finds herself trapped by a blizzard while on her way to deal with a family emergency.

She takes refuge at a highway rest stop with a disparate group of strangers, who include veteran actors Dennis Haysbert and Dale Dickey. Haysbert is known for playing God in TV Series Lucifer and starring in 24.

Mila Harris and Dennis Haysbert.

The cast also includes Nine Days actor David Rysdahl and young actor Mila Harris, who plays a kidnapped girl whom Darby discovers in the back of a van. Things spiral into a life-or-death scenario and the tension mounts as Darby tries to find out which one of her stranded companions is the kidnapper.

No Exit is directed by Damien Power, who previously directed 2016's Killing Ground. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Adams, and the screenplay comes from Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp and have been tapped to write the animated Transformer movie.

The movie is in post- production and will screen on Hulu next year.