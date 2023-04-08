Lilo Vaigafa and Tiare Savea up for consideration for the role of Moana. Photo / Supplied

Lilo Vaigafa and Tiare Savea up for consideration for the role of Moana. Photo / Supplied

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s announcement that a live-action feature of the 2016 animated film Moana is being made has sent shock waves across the moana, says Kiwi actress and casting guru Teuila Blakely.

“Following the model that saw Aladdin and The Lion King made into live-action features, this is the first time a feature film of this magnitude featuring an entirely Polynesian cast has been optioned.”

Spy spoke to local talent agents and although most say it is too early to say who may be auditioning for the coveted roles, there is a lot of interest. Names have already been put forward from the large Polynesian talent pool in and around Aotearoa.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, have made a special announcement. Photo / Disney

There is general consensus in the Kiwi industry that new teenage stars Lilo Vaigafa,18, and Tiare Savea, 17 — both of Samoan descent — who audiences got to love this year in Duckrockers, should be up for consideration for the role of Moana.

Blakely — who had the enormous task of casting the Sione’s Wedding prequel from open-call auditions — says Savea, who attends John Paul College in Rotorua and played young Leilani, would be a strong candidate.

“She’s beautiful, and a beautiful singer too, and the role of Moana requires that.”

The original voice of Moana, Hawaiian actress Auli’i Cravalho, now 22, has been announced as an executive producer. In the animated movie, Moana is 16. Cravalho was 14 when she was cast in the role.

Blakely wonders if we’ll see Temuera Morrison — who voiced Moana’s father — in the live-action remake.

Johnson, whose mother is Samoan, played demigod Maui in the animated version and will reprise his role.

He is also a producer on the project. In a recorded clip from Hawaii, Johnson said the film will “celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path”.

Blakely’s other top Kiwi picks for Moana’s world include Duane Wichman-Evans, Frankie Adams, Luciane Buchanan, KJ Apa, Beulah Koale and Uli Latukefu — just to name a few.

“There’s so much scope to create new characters and to flesh out existing ones, Oscar Kightley and Troy Polamalu’s fishermen characters for example.”

“There is so much undiscovered natural talent out there, every one of the exceptional cast of Duckrockers could easily fill Moana’s world.”

Blakely, 48, says if American singer Nicole Scherzinger doesn’t reprise her role as Moana’s mother, she will happily throw her name in the hat.

“Of course, the wonderful Rachel House is hard to beat for Grandma and I’d love to see The Greatest Showman’s Keala Settle cast in Moana’s world too.

“When the animated feature came out in 2016, the little girl in me — who’d always dreamed of seeing something like this — was thrilled.

“I’m excited to see what they do with the live-action interpretation of the story.”