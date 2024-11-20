Waititi hasn’t responded to the Herald’s request for comment.
The highly anticipated sequel will be in cinemas on November 28, 2024, and both the English and te reo Māori versions will be released on the same date - the first time Disney has released a film simultaneously in an indigenous language and English.
“What a thing would it be for New Zealanders to support the Māori version,” Waititi told his followers. “Listen to the dulcet tones of the Māori language as it comes into your ears and transforms your soul.”
Matewa Media is behind the development and production of Moana 2 Reo Māori. It’s also encouraging businesses to “Tautoko te teo Māori – join the waka!”
The company counts Emmy-winning producer and director Tweedie Waititi, Taika’s whāngai sister, and Oscar-nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley - who separated from Taika Waititi in 2018 - among its leaders.
Matewa Media has released five indigenous-language adaptations of Disney films, including Frozen and The Lion King.
Its latest, Moana 2 Reo Māori, will have English subtitles, making it accessible for those not fluent in the language.
Directed by Dave Derrick jnr, the movie’s plot sees Moana and Maui reuniting for another voyage.