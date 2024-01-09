Taika Waititi directs and stars in Our Flag Means Death. Photo / HBO Max

After two seasons, Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby’s period comedy series Our Flag Means Death has been cancelled.

Deadline reported this morning that the third season of the show will not go ahead this year, giving no reason for the seemingly sudden decision.

In a statement released to the news outlet, the show’s production company Max - formerly and in some markets still HBO Max - said, “While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life.

“We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

Set in the 18th century and loosely following a true story, the show follows the tale of would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Darby, who trades the charmed gentleman life for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer where he ultimately becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge.

After trying to earn the respect of his crew with very little luck, Steve comes across Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi and the two strike up first a friendship, then love.

Also starring David Fane, Leslie Jones and Joel Fry, the series was nominated and won multiple awards including Outstanding New Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Jenkins responded to the upsetting news, writing, “I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.”

Waititi and Darby are yet to comment on the cancellation.