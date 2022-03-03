Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Yo-ho-ho? Arrr there a barrel of laughs in Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby's pirate sitcom Our Flag Means Death?

4 minutes to read
Rhys Darby stars in pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. Video / HBO

Rhys Darby stars in pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. Video / HBO

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Karl Puschmann is Culture Editor for the New Zealand Herald.

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby sail back onto the small screen in Our Flag Means Death, a semi-historical workplace comedy about pirates. But dive beneath its surface-level silliness and you'll find a more serious meditation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.