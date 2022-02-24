Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Ben Stiller's creepy new series Severance shows office life hell

5 minutes to read
Adam Scott stars in the workplace mystery-thriller Severance, streaming now on Apple TV+.

Adam Scott stars in the workplace mystery-thriller Severance, streaming now on Apple TV+.

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Karl Puschmann is Culture Editor for the New Zealand Herald.

REVIEW:

I spent much of the first two episodes of Severance looking as clueless and bewildered as the folks currently enjoying their little camping trip out on the rotting hay around Parliament.

Like them, I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.