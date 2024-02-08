“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to cinemas this November."

Moana of Motunui is sailing back to the big screen, in tow with her much-adored Demigod sidekick and another jam-packed adventure.

It was announced today that, not only is a Moana 2 on the cards, but it is set to be released this year, thrilling fans across the globe.

Disney’s all-new feature-length sequel to the 2016 Oscar-nominated flick will hit cinemas in November 2024, revealed Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise”, Iger shared, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to cinemas this November.”

The second instalment of the epic animated musical will take fans on an exciting new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

After Moana’s wayfinding ancestors reach out to her unexpectedly, the princess embarks on a journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, unchartered waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced before.

The upcoming film was directed by Dave Derrick Jr and will feature music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Mark Mancina, and Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i. No details were given about the voice actors.

The first film made over US$680 million ($1.1 billion) at the global box office and has been streamed for over 1 billion hours on Disney+.

It has also been reported that Dwayne Johnson is at work on a live-action Moana for Disney.

In April last year, the star posted a heartfelt video on Instagram of his two young daughters on a Pacific Island beach.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, make a special announcement. Photo / Disney

As they play in the sand and look out to sea, The Rock says: “These Pacific Islands and their culture inspired a very special story. And that story is, drum roll please ...”

And his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, shout: “Moana!”

The Rock continues, revealing that “We are so happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works.”

While it’s unclear just when the live-action movie might be released and whether or not The Rock will reprise his role as Maui, he goes on to list the characters fans can expect to see again: “Moana, Gramma Tala ... Te Fiti, Pua the Pig ... Heihei the Chicken ... and of course, Maui will be in it too,” he says bringing his hands to his chest.

Moana 2 opens in New Zealand cinemas in November 2024.



