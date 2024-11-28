Then it’s straight into action - a fast-paced montage of tropical scenery and the vast glistening ocean - before we see the main girl of the hour: Moana (Auli’i Cravalho).

Favourite side-kicks Pua the pig and Heihei the chicken are also back; as is everybody’s fave demigod: Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).

Set three years after the first film, Moana is all-grown up and is now a big sister to toddler Simea. The young heroine is now a master wayfinder who uses the ocean currents and stars in the sky to navigate her voyaging expeditions to different islands around her home of Motunui.

The aim is to find other villages and islands occupied by people like them. While on one of her island-hopping explorations, she finds a piece of pottery - no doubt a nod to the Lapita people, the ancient ancestors of Polynesia - which she takes as a clue that the island was once inhabited.

A chief is born: Tautai Moana

Disney's Moana and her friends (L-R) Loto, Moni and Kele. Photo / Disney

Just like the first Moana, there are poignant moments in the film that transfer real-life traditions and customs onto the animated big screen beautifully.

One of those is the ava ceremony held for Moana when she is bestowed the matai (chief) title of Tautai - after her ancestor, Tautai Vasa - in the fale tele (big house) at her village, surrounded by her family and people.

Tautai is the word for navigator or guide, especially when referring to the ocean. In Samoa, there is a saying: “Tautai le Atua i le folauga” - God guide the journey.

Even the smallest of details, such as the ava (kava) being traditionally prepared in the tanoa (kava bowl) and Moana’s gentle tipping of a bit of ava from her coconut shell cup, before she accepts the title, is very meaningful and touching to see, as a Samoan.

Her parents, particularly her dad chief Tui (Temuera Morrison), are supportive of Moana’s new calling.

In the latest film, Moana is a big sister to toddler Simea. Photo / Disney

There is some reluctance, however, when Moana is called by her ancestors to take on a new mission - to find the long-lost island of Motufetū, which once connected all the ancient Pacific islands but was cursed by the god of storms: Nalo (Tofiga Fepulea’i).

Dry Kiwi humour in the mix

So then begins the epic adventure with her trusted friends; including newbies Moni (Hualālai Chung), Loto (Rose Matafeo) and grumpy old man farmer Kele (David Fane), who is recruited to keep canoe plants.

Fane’s character brings a dry Kiwi / Pacific humour you can’t help but fall in love with and reminds everyone of that one uncle or aunty in the aiga.

In one scene, while facing the menacing coconut kakamora army, Kele says: “This is so embarrassing. A farmer murdered by coconuts.” That probably has a double meaning somewhere - resulting in the hearty laughs from mostly the adults in the audience.

Music-wise, respected Pacific band Te Vaka - led by composer and singer-songwriter Opetaia Foa’i and his daughter, Olivia Foa’i - is back to ensure the authentically Pasefika sound and beat remain.

Gagana (languages) from around the Pacific and traditional instruments make for true music to the ears throughout the film.

Maui the demigod is back - with jokes, still - in Moana 2. Photo / Disney

Somewhat unlike the first film, there are probably only one or two big ballads - namely Beyond and Get Lost - that will be quickly memorised and sung by kids everywhere soon enough. Maui’s Can I Get A Chee Hoo? is also a catchy tune.

A personal highlight was Get Lost, sung by the new character Matangi (Awhimai Fraser), who is so mysterious, we are unsure if she is a villain or not - although she does give Ursula (of The Little Mermaid) vibes, albeit the beautiful wahine toa version.

The takeaway lessons all kids will pick up on by the end of the film include friendship, family and a sense of community. The overriding theme of the film is, of course, that the ocean does not divide us. It connects us.

All in all, Moana 2 is an epic sequel that offers just as much excitement, smiles and emotional moments as the first. And with an extra scene mid-way through the end credits, it hints that there is more to Moana’s story and another adventure ahead.

Moana 2 and Moana 2 Reo Māori are now showing in cinemas everywhere