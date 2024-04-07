Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson slams cancel culture

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he's frustrated about cancel culture preventing people from being their true selves. Photo / AP

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he's frustrated about cancel culture preventing people from being their true selves. Photo / AP

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has hit out at cancel culture.

The 51-year-old star admits the “easy cancel culture” in the modern climate really “bugs” him and says it prevents people from being authentic.

Dwayne told Fox News: “Today’s easy cancel culture world, and cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture, division etc, that really bugs me.”

”In the spirit of that, you either succumb and be what you think other people want you to be, or you go, ‘Well, no, that’s not who I am. I’m gonna be myself, and I’m gonna be real’.

”If you ask me something, a real answer is important, and the truthful answer’s important. And that may get people upset.”

Polls have previously shown the Black Adam actor would have plenty of support if he ran for US president, but he has dismissed any notion of a bid for the White House.

The former WWE star - who has daughters Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 5, with his wife Lauren Hashian, and 22-year-old Simone from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia - said: “As of now, no, that’s not my intention. I’m not a politician. I’m not into politics. I care deeply about our country. I’m a patriot, and I believe you are too, as well. And right now, my desire and my priorities are my babies and school drop-offs and pick-ups - that’s important to me.”

Johnson added: “I also feel like, in the spirit of bringing people together and bringing our country together, I don’t know if that’s the right move at this point, possibly. I don’t know. As of now.”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has dismissed any notion of him running for US president. Photo / Invision / AP

Dwayne supported current US President Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election but will not be endorsing a candidate for November’s poll as he thinks he could stoke division by doing so.

He said: “I realise now going into this election, I’m not gonna do that, and I wouldn’t do that because my goal is to bring our country together.”

”There’s gonna be no endorsement. Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realise that [with] this level of influence, I’m gonna keep my politics to myself. And I think that’s between me and the ballot box.

”But I will tell you this: While like a lot of us out there, I’m not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people, and I trust that whoever they vote for, that’s gonna be my president, and that’s who I’m gonna support, 100 per cent.”