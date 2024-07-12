Inside Out 2 introduces the character Anxiety. Photo / Disney

It was revealed a few weeks ago that Inside Out 2 had become the first film to hit the US$1 billion ($1.64b) mark since Barbie. Now, the animation has broken yet another record, becoming Pixar’s biggest film ever.

Pixar likely felt some joy on Wednesday as Inside Out 2 became the animation studio’s biggest film of all-time globally, surpassing the 2018 juggernaut Incredibles 2 to snag the record.

The new film, which opened over the June 14 weekend, crossed US$1.251b in global ticket sales as of Tuesday, according to multiple reports. That total dethroned Incredibles 2, which held the record for the studio at US$2,0418, based on numbers not adjusted for inflation.

Now, Inside Out 2 has its eyes on another record - highest-grossing animated film of all time. It currently sits behind Disney’s original Frozen film US($2.1109b), Illumination and Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie (US$2.2357b) and Disney’s Frozen II (US$2.3868b).

The film could surpass Frozen and Super Mario, though it’s unclear whether it will claim the crown. The film has earned US$79 million in South Korea, which may be a sign of how it will perform in Japan, where it has not opened yet, according to the Hollywood Reporter.