In the op-ed, Clooney wrote that it had become evident that “the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F***ing deal’ Biden of 2010″.

“Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw,” Clooney argued.

George Clooney (right) was one of the most prominent figures to publicly urge incumbent Joe Biden to drop out of the Presidential race. Photos / Getty Images

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private,” Clooney wrote. “Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

In a statement posted to social media, Biden wrote: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President.

“And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden later shared a second post with a picture of him and Vice President Kamala Harris. In the follow-up message, he endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in the caption.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” Biden wrote. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Celebrities were quick to react to the news – which came after mounting pressure from Clooney and a growing number of high-ranking Democrats – and many expressed their gratitude and shared kind words for the incumbent President.

Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill – who played Luke Skywalker in the film franchise – said that Biden’s track record has been “unmatched by any President in our lifetime” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after four years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos,” wrote Hamill.

“Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his four-year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy,” wrote singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B appeared to be ecstatic at the news. The 31-year-old wrote on X: “AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!”

A representative for actor Robert De Niro told The Hollywood Reporter: “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become President... because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box. With respect, admiration, and affection, thank you Mr President!”

Hadn’t Seen TV/Talked 2 Anyone,So Didn’t Know It Had Happened.I Believe Its Only Chance 4🇺🇸 2 Remain DEMOCRACY. DEM PARTY MUST”REALLY,” ”REALLY”

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX.

“WINNING IS ALL”,DONT WIN

CANT CHANGE ANYTHING & THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN — Cher (@cher) July 21, 2024

“Joe Biden has presided over the most consequential first term of real progress in my lifetime,” award-winning musician John Legend posted on Instagram. “I’m grateful for the grace and patriotism he has shown by choosing to step aside for the sake of the country.”

Jamie Lee Curtis shared Harris’s official portrait as Vice President on Instagram and pledged: “I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris.

“SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women’s rights and people of colour and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide,” the 65-year-old Freaky Friday actress added.

Ariana Grande seemingly endorsed Harris in her election bid, resharing Biden’s post with the Vice President on Instagram.

The singer added a link so individuals could register to vote in the upcoming election.

Actress Octavia Spencer – who won an Oscar for her role in The Help – shared a photo of her and Biden talking on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

“Thank you for being a true patriot and public servant for this country,” Spencer wrote. “You can retire knowing that your constituents have tremendous affection for you and all that you’ve sacrificed. You built back a better America. Thank you.”

Comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart posted his one-word reaction to the news to X, writing “Legend.”

Finneas – global popstar Billie Eilish’s brother, who also happens to be her producer and writer – shared a photo of his family meeting Biden in the White House’s Oval Office.

“I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today, and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect,” Finneas captioned the post.

“Feeling proud to be an American on this historic day!” producer-director Lee Daniels wrote.

Russell Brand – who recently said that voters should endorse Trump instead of Biden – wrote on X: “Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination after ending re-election bid.

“We’re in a wild world, mate.”

Dave Portnoy, the founder of media company Barstool Sports, also shared a video on X detailing his thoughts on the news.

“There is no way Kamala would have been the nominee if Joe Biden dropped out before the Democratic Primary and had to run versus other candidates,” Portnoy wrote in the caption.

“The people who control Joe also control Kamala and just subverted democracy with pure election fraud and theft.”

On top of the countless number of celebrities quietly expressing their political stance, Biden’s political friends passed on a few words after the news broke.

Former President Barack Obama, whose administration Biden served under as Vice President between 2009 and 2017, wrote on X: “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential Presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.”

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also thanked Biden for his service, writing on X that his policies and leadership have made him “one of the most consequential Presidents in American history”.

Meanwhile, Trump responded to the news on his social media platform Truth Social after Biden made the announcement.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – and never was!”

When CNN asked Trump in a phone call for his opinion on Biden’s decision to drop out, the former President reportedly replied: “He is the worst President in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst President by far in the history of our country.”