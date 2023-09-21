As many allegations against the star surface, Russell Brand's astounding net worth has been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Brand is facing a slew of allegations from multiple different women ranging from rape to sexual assault and emotional abuse. But, with his loyal legion of fans, it seems while his reputation may be flailing, his net worth is not.

As one of the biggest names in British comedy during the 2000s, he’s hosted a BBC Radio 2 show, written a bestselling autobiography and become the face of Big Brother spin-offs as well as touring his comedy act, building a rather profitable media empire.

And despite YouTube preventing the 48-year-old star from making money from any of his channels amid a police investigation of the allegations, his content remains online. Reports have even suggested a pause in revenue is unlikely to make a lasting dent in his value.

As the star navigates some shocking allegations, what is Brand’s net worth?

Russell Brand’s net worth

The comedian has had a long and successful career. Having started as an Edinburgh Fringe performer, he set his sights on Hollywood and tried his hand at acting. Starring in multiple popular films including Get Him to the Greek, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Despicable Me, the star ultimately decided acting wasn’t for him and embarked on another journey.

While he moved away from films, Brand made the most of his stardom during its peak and stayed in front of the camera, however this time it was for the small screen. Hosting multiple shows including Celebrity Big Brother’s Big Mouth, and his own namesake show, Brand X with Russell Brand, he soon returned to his roots as a comedy performer.

Until the allegations made by The Sunday Times, The Times of London, and Channel 4′s Dispatches were made public, the multi-talented star was earning huge profit from his stand-up career, and his own YouTube series, The Trews: True News with Russell Brand which he started in 2014, and uses to promote conspiracy theories.

Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in northwest London after performing a comedy set last week. Photo / AP

Brand also has Youtube channels Football Is Nice, subscribed to by approximately 20,000, Awakening With Russell, with 426,000 subscribers, and Stay Free With Russell Brand, holding 22,200 subscribers. YouTube has confirmed the star cannot use them for monetisation purposes at this point in time, The Mirror reports.

Other business ventures making Brand money include a self-produced podcast called Stay Free with Russell Brand, and allows fans to listen for a fee of £48 ($99). He also has a popular account on the right-wing video platform Rumble, where his channel has 1.4 million followers, however it’s not clear if - or how much, money he makes from the account.

Brand has other earning opportunities from his Instagram merchandise store and had a book deal with London publisher Pan Macmillan - however, that has since been terminated.

Taking into consideration these revenue streams, the wealth website Celebrity Net Worth has placed the star at having an estimated worth of £16 million ($33 million).

How much was Brand making on YouTube?

With almost 6.6m subscribers on the video sharing platform, the star could be making close to £1m ($2.07 million) a year from his channel alone. The figure is based on five videos a week and does not include any affiliate deals and brand sponsorships - something that could make Brand even more income.

Speaking to the Guardian, Sara McCorquodale, chief executive of social media analysis agency CORQ said, “He is most likely making £2000 ($4144) to £4000 ($8288) per video.”

Russell Brand addressed the serious allegations in a video posted on YouTube and Twitter (now known as X). Photo / Youtube

However, earlier this week the service announced monetisation of Brand’s account has been suspended “following serious allegations against the creator”.

“This decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by Russell Brand,” the Google-owned video service said.

Brand’s assets

As well as a large media following which earns the star huge money, he also has his own physical assets including multiple homes and cars.

The Mirror has reported he currently resides in a £3.3m ($6.8m) Victorian Gothic Oxfordshire mansion with his family which includes wife Laura Gallacher and their two - soon to be three - children.

Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Richest reported Brand has a £1.4m ($2.9m) home in Hollywood Hills West as well as a lavish car collection, which includes a Volvo XC90 worth over $100,000.

The Evening Standard has also reported the comedian owns a pub called The Crown, in Oxfordshire, however, it has not opened since he took ownership in 2020.

Katy Perry prenup

During the couple’s short-lived marriage that lasted for 14 months between October 2010 and December 2011 before they officially divorced in July 2012, The Mirror reported Perry made a whopping £35m ($74.5mn).

While they didn’t sign a prenup, Brand may have been entitled to some of his ex-wife’s impressive income - however, reports at the time revealed that he left without taking a single cent of her money.

The Daily Mail reported that Brand wasn’t interested in taking her money and was intent on making sure their separation was quiet and amicable. Sources close to the star told the news outlet that he just wanted to move on.

Actor Russell Brand and singer Katy Perry in 2010. Photo / Getty Images

Will Brand continue to make money amid allegations?

Despite the star being unable to make any income from his YouTube channels, book deal or tour - which was recently postponed - reports suggest the comedian will still receive income amid the slew of allegations against him.

Speaking to The Guardian, brand campaign consultant Kat Molesworth said: “Strong parasocial relationships and the increase in time being spent online means that people are less willing to give up their relationships with these creators and so they will find reasons to excuse what’s happened to defend that person because they feel emotionally attached to them.”

The allegations

It comes after an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4′s Dispatches accused the star of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Initially, four women came forward with the allegations which they claimed occurred between 2006 and 2013 – the peak of Brand’s fame – with the youngest of the women being 16 at the time of the alleged offending.

In the days since the disturbing allegations, Brand has denied all claims, insisting that all of his relationships “were absolutely, always consensual”, however, an investigation by the British police has been launched after they released a statement confirming they had received an official sexual assault accusation against Brand.

More women have since come forward claiming instances of sexual assault.

