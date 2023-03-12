Catch all the red carpet action from the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Video / Variety

Screen legend Jamie Lee Curtis is no stranger to an Oscars – but an unexpected change at this year’s event clearly threw her for a loop.

For the first time since 1961, the Academy Awards has undergone a makeover, with the traditional entrance being replaced with a 900-foot champagne-coloured carpet.

Curtis, 64, pre-empted any commentary on her choice of gown for the event, tweeting a full 24 hours before she hit LA’s Dolby Theatre that she’d be inadvertently matching the not-so-red carpet.

Apparently, at the @TheAcademy Oscars, their carpet is going to match my drapes. pic.twitter.com/4hCBXnvz6H — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 11, 2023

She wasn’t wrong: the star – who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once – was perfectly matched to the carpet in her full-length, long-sleeve, sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Jamie Lee Curtis on the champagne carpet. Photo / Getty Images

However, the actor appeared to have shaken off the wardrobe mishap during a red carpet interview ahead of the ceremony.

Speaking to E! host Laverne Cox, she revealed the key piece of advice she would like to have given her younger self while breaking into the industry.

“Relax, I would tell everybody just relax,” Curtis said.

“I think we all walk around so clinched, so filled with tension. The world is so crazy, so difficult and my goal in life now as an old lady is just to say, ‘Relax, you are enough’. This is a perfect moment right now, call off the search. Just relax.”

Meanwhile, Curtis wasn’t the only one who didn’t get the champagne carpet memo, with Best Actress nominee Ana de Armas also accidentally co-ordinating with the floor:

Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

As did Avatar actress Zoe Saldana:

Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

You can catch up on all the rest of the celebrity outfits on the red carpet here and follow the action with the Herald’s live blog here.