Oscars 2023: The coolest looks on the champagne carpet

Vanessa Hudgens arrives on the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

Believe it or not, this year’s Academy Awards celebrates its 95th year. While the glittering occasion is just shy of its centenary, it prompts reflection on just how significant a role the red-carpet event has played in the evolution of red-carpet dressing.

From self-styled outfits that in hindsight feel even more endearing now, to the rise of celebrity stylists, the Oscars has well and truly influenced pop culture moments, from Halle Berry’s historic win in 2002 in a memorable Ellie Saab gown, to Bjork’s iconic Marjan Pejoski swan dress (we love).

Like all good awards fashion, designer names have had immeasurable exposure from the event, providing a platform for lesser-known brands and amplifying the awareness around emerging talent.

While rating for the awards has been on the decline in recent years, we’re still here for the fashion, this year set against a champagne-coloured carpet, a softer complement to the myriad coloured ensembles on display.

Here are the Viva fashion team’s top picks.

Fan Bingbing

She’s the Chinese megastar who’s making something of a comeback to the awards circuit, playing up her porcelain features in an intricately beaded gown with an emerald green silk finish by Tony Ward from the label’s autumn/winter 2022 couture collection.

Fan Bingbing. Photo / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

The beauty of Laverne’s red-carpet choices is that they teeter toward the extravagant, and while the front of this custom Vera Wang is great, the drama is all in the back with a floor-sweeping turquoise train trailing behind her, worn with Hanut Singh earrings and a David Webb ring.

Laverne Cox. Photo / Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Also opting for full drama, this playful custom Alberta Ferretti gown is giving full goddess vibes with its free-flowing silhouette. We particularly love the balance of this plait up-do and choice of jewellery — ear cuffs add another layer of drama here.

Ashley Graham. Photo / Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Collaborating once again with stylist Jason Bolden, Vanessa’s vintage Chanel strapless gown is an elegant choice, complete with a complementary updo and black and white nail art.

Vanessa Hudgens. Photo / Getty Images

Sofia Carson

The Disney alumni hasn’t veered too far from the princess fairy tale in this Giambattista Valli mermaid gown, complemented by a rather large emerald diamond necklace, because why not.

Sofia Carson. Photo / Getty Images

For live coverage of the carpet and ceremony, follow the Herald’s live blog below.







