Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The 95th Academy Awards are finally here and ready to celebrate all the greatest films of the past year and those who made them so special.

Last year was the show’s first ceremony in two years and it quickly caught the attention of the world when Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock. This year however, we expect it to be a tame affair but that doesn’t mean it will be a boring one.

Television host Jimmy Kimmel is back to host for a third time while stars such as Rihanna, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren and Lenny Kravitz are expected to perform at the three-and-a-half-hour award show.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has returned as a pre-show host this year alongside model Ashley Graham and YouTuber Lilly Singh who will interview all your favourite stars as they take the red (champagne) carpet.

Follow our live blog for all the biggest arrivals and the awards as they happen.

Who will win big?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is placed to take out a number of statues today with a total of 11 nominations and an already impressive award season haul.

But while it’s a frontrunner for Best Picture, it’s up against a series of critically acclaimed films that could steal the win right out from under the A24 adventure. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, and Steven Spielberg’s, The Fablemans are both favourites for the most hotly anticipated category of the show.

Best Actress is expected to be a very close two-horse race with the winner just as likely to go to Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once as it is to Cate Blanchett for her emotional performance in Tár.

Best Actor is a difficult one to pick with Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley, Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin and even newcomer Paul Mescal’s role in Aftersun but ultimately, critics are suggesting Brendan Fraser’s comeback role in The Whale could see him win the award.

Elsewhere, Avatar: The Way of Water is a front runner for Best Visual Effects – a win that could warm the hearts of Kiwis as it was worked on right here in Aotearoa by Wētā FX.



