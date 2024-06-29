In response to a clip of Joe Biden fumbling through a sentence that didn’t make sense about “beating” Medicare, Jon Stewart joked: “I need to call a real estate agent in New Zealand.” Photo / Screenshot
“A lot of times you can confuse saving Medicare with … beating it. I’m sure it’s not something that repeated throughout the debate, causing Democrats across the country to either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin. Anybody can f*** up talking.”
It created a crisis moment for Biden’s campaign and his presidency, as members of his party flirted with the idea of potential replacements, and donors and supporters couldn’t contain their concern about his showing against Trump.
Biden appeared to acknowledge the criticism during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, saying, “I know I’m not a young man. To state the obvious”, AP reported.
Jon Stewart claims "I need to call a real estate agent in New Zealand...Anybody can [bleep] Up talking! How did Biden do not talking?...Not great. But a lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face." (1/3) pic.twitter.com/1AqB8lIQ6G
Even before the debate, Biden’s age had been a liability with voters, and yesterday’s face-off appeared to reinforce the public’s deep-seated concerns before perhaps the largest audience he will garner in the four months until Election Day.