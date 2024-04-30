Voyager 2023 media awards
Barbra Streisand issues statement after ‘disgusting’ message to Melissa McCarthy

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Barbra Streisand has upset fans after her recent comment on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

Barbra Streisand has caused upset after a recent comment she left on a fellow actor’s Instagram page.

The iconic American star has caused a stir among fans this week after she made a comment on an Instagram post made by actress Melissa McCarthy, news.com.au reports.

Posting a photo of herself and legendary director Adam Shankman, at the Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala last week, McCarthy captioned the post: “Pastels only to honour the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage [sic]”.

While many fans took to the comment section to gush over the star, Streisand seemingly suggested the actress has recently used the controversial weight-loss drug Ozempic.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” She wrote. Despite deleting her comment swiftly, many fans were quick to reply, with one writing: “Dude that’s so rude omg her body is none of your business also ozempic if you’re not diabetic of some sort is a very dangerous method and not only that for someone that’s supposed to be a friend of hers this is totally disgusting and disrespectful [sic].”

Another said: “Wow really! What happened to not talking about bodies! As a mother of a daughter that’s not OK we as women need to not focus on appearance.”

Melissa McCarthy and Barbra Streisand pose backstage during the tour opener for "Barbra - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!" in 2016. Photo / Getty Images
Others questioned whether Streisand meant to comment on the post or if she believed she was sending a private message to the actress: “Leave Barbra alone she would never do that on purpose I believe she meant that for a private question.”

A second echoed: “I think Barbra thought it was a dm [sic].”

Ozempic has made headlines over the past year, with many celebrities admitting to using it including Oprah Winfrey.

Streisand has since cleared up the situation issuing a statement on her Twitter account stating her comment was intended to be a “compliment”.

She wrote: “OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

McCarthy - who has reportedly lost 35kg in recent months, told CBS’ This Morning during an interview this year: “I finally said [to myself], ‘Oh for God sakes, stop worrying about it’, and it may be the best thing I’ve ever done.”

She added: “I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analysing, over-thinking, overdoing anything … I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked.”

