The jury in the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs ended its first day of deliberations without reaching a decision on whether the rap mogul used his wealth and influence to force women into drug-fuelled sexual performances with escorts.
The jury will reconvene in New York next week.
Jurorsare tasked with weighing evidence presented over the trial’s past seven weeks, ranging from lurid testimony about sex sessions to stacks of phone and financial records.
Combs, 55, faces life in prison if convicted on five federal charges that include racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation for purposes of prostitution.
The producer and entrepreneur, once one of the most powerful people in the music industry, denies the charges.
Last week, his lawyer vied to skewer the credibility of his accusers – namely two women he dated for years – saying they were out for money, while rejecting any notion that the musician led a criminal ring.
But in their final argument, prosecutors tore into the defence, saying Combs’ team had “contorted the facts endlessly”.
Prosecutor Maurene Comey told jurors that by the time Combs had committed his clearest-cut offences, “he was so far past the line he couldn’t even see it”.
But prosecutors said those messages did not paint the whole picture, and referenced testimony from a forensic psychologist who explained to jurors how victims become ensnared by abusers.
Central to their case is the claim that Combs led a criminal enterprise of senior employees who “existed to serve his needs” and enforced his power with offences including forced labour, kidnapping, bribery, witness tampering and arson.
But Agnifilo underscored that none of those individuals testified against Combs, nor were they named as co-conspirators.
Many witnesses were given immunity orders so they could speak without fear of incriminating themselves.
To convict Combs on racketeering, jurors must find that prosecutors showed beyond reasonable doubt that he agreed with people within his organisation to commit at least two of the eight crimes forming the racketeering charge.
The eight men and four women must reach a unanimous decision, deciding either a guilty or not guilty verdict on each count.