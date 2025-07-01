The star insists she wants her kids to have an "awareness of the world'. Photo / Getty Images
Charlize Theron sometimes has “real struggles” with raising her daughters.
The 49-year-old actress is the adoptive mother of Jackson, 12, and 9-year-old August and joked that while she is “getting her a** handed to” her as they grow up, she knows that she is not the “only one” that has
to deal with the trials and tribulations of bringing up children.
Asked how her parenting style has evolved over the years, she told People magazine: “I’m getting my a** handed to me.
“And by the way, that’s teenagers. I know I’m not the only one.
“It’s a house full of women. And we have great moments, and we also have real struggles.”