The Academy Award-winning star was speaking at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2025 Block Party and insisted that she wants her kids to have an “awareness of the world” around them and insisted that they have an “affinity” for her home country.

She said: “Of course I want my kids to have an awareness of the world outside their bubble, and they do.

“I’ve got two, I have to say, incredibly empathetic kids. And they see the issues that we face here in LA.

“They hear me talk about the issues facing South Africa.

“They do have an affinity for South Africa, because I’m from there. But I do think that they’re good people.

“I think we were kind of working in the world of HIV. It’s where we started – HIV and Aids prevention. And it’s evolved over the years.

“But when the pandemic happened, we really had to pivot. And we didn’t know if we were going to be able to do that.”

“And I think it was a great moment for us as an organisation. Because we realised that we can.

“And that’s what we’re doing right now. Just given the environment, climate ... we have to pivot, and we have to do it seriously.”