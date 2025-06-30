Charlize Theron in the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's The Old Guard 2 was praised by her co-star for her exceptional professionalism. Photo / Getty Images
Henry Golding thinks Charlize Theron is a “rare commodity in Hollywood”.
The 38-year-old actor stars alongside the Oscar-winning actor in The Old Guard 2, and Golding has lavished praise on his co-star, observing that Theron is one of the most professional people he’s worked with.
Speaking to People, Golding explained:“She leads from the front. She’s like a rare commodity in Hollywood.
“She is the female counterpart to a Tom Cruise. She’s the producer. She’s on set first thing in the morning, last at night, and she’s creating what she wants and she’s in there with the action. She’s in there with the choreography.”
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Theron quipped: “My children have zero respect for me”.
“It’s just unbelievable, I feel like I’m pretty humble, but every once in a while I’m like ‘there’s a f*****g Oscar right there’. They are so not impressed with me.”
Theron noted that one of her kids is more impressed by Cruise and his action movies.
Theron – who has adopted daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 9 – said: “My kids were with me when I shot Old Guard 2 and I worked on this incredibly intricate sequence where we brought in this amazing helicopter pilot, Fred North, and we were gonna choreograph this incredible me fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off. Shooting 99% of it on a real helicopter as it’s trying to shake me off like a rag doll.
“We took, like, two weeks to shoot this sequence and I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that, that’s really amazing’. And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, ‘It’s weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter’.”