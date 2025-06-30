Golding believes Theron and Cruise are unique figures in the movie business.

He said: “She and Tom Cruise are some of the last of the movie stars.”

Meanwhile, Theron recently revealed that her children are unimpressed by her acting career.

The 49-year-old movie star is one of the best-known actors in Hollywood – but her kids are underwhelmed by her achievements.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Theron quipped: “My children have zero respect for me”.

“It’s just unbelievable, I feel like I’m pretty humble, but every once in a while I’m like ‘there’s a f*****g Oscar right there’. They are so not impressed with me.”

Theron noted that one of her kids is more impressed by Cruise and his action movies.

Charlize's kids are unimpressed by her career, admiring Tom Cruise more. Photo / Getty Images

Theron – who has adopted daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 9 – said: “My kids were with me when I shot Old Guard 2 and I worked on this incredibly intricate sequence where we brought in this amazing helicopter pilot, Fred North, and we were gonna choreograph this incredible me fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off. Shooting 99% of it on a real helicopter as it’s trying to shake me off like a rag doll.

“We took, like, two weeks to shoot this sequence and I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that, that’s really amazing’. And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, ‘It’s weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter’.”