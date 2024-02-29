Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globe Awards in January. She admitted recently that she took a weight-loss drug to maintain her figure. Photo / Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globe Awards in January. She admitted recently that she took a weight-loss drug to maintain her figure. Photo / Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is leaving her WeightWatchers partnership behind after nearly a decade.

The talk show veteran, 70, who recently admitted using a weight-loss drug, says even though the link was being severed, she still planned to work with the organisation’s chief executive in “elevating the conversation” about obesity.

A WeightWatchers statement said Winfrey’s decision was “not the result of any disagreement” or “any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices”.

Chief executive Sima Sistani, 42, said on a recent call with investors: “Oprah is an inspiring presence and passionate advocate both for our members and for society at large, in elevating the conversation around weight health.

“While I and the rest of our directors will certainly miss her in our board meetings following the end of her current term, she remains a strong strategic voice and collaborator with WeightWatchers.”

Winfrey said in a statement: “I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognising obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma and advocating for health equity.”

The broadcaster and entrepreneur recently told People magazine about using an undisclosed weight-loss drug to maintain her figure: “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.

“I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

Her remarks came as WeightWatchers announced a programme dedicated to members who are using weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy.