Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

There’s a female force to the latest Star Wars TV show Ahsoka

By Russell Brown
3 mins to read
Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka. Photo / Supplied

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka. Photo / Supplied

It’s four years since the Star Wars franchise hitched itself to the streaming era and began delivering live-action series, and with their rekindling of the saga’s space-western roots, they’ve been easy to love. We’ve sat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener