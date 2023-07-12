Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

How zombie video game ‘The Last of Us’ became a successful TV series

By Russell Baillie
6 mins to read
New Zealander Melanie Lynskey plays a revolutionary leader named Kathleen who wasn’t in the game. Photo / Supplied

New Zealander Melanie Lynskey plays a revolutionary leader named Kathleen who wasn’t in the game. Photo / Supplied

This story was published in the January 14 issue of the Listener and republished as Melanie Lynskey has been nominated for two Emmys, including guest actress in a drama for The Last of Us.

Pedro

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener