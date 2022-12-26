10 most shocking celebrity relationships from 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance was one of the ones to watch in 2022. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Entertainment Writer and It’s A Date podcast host Lillie Rohan takes a look back at 2022′s most shocking Hollywood relationships.

Hollywood loves to keep us on our toes - and not just with blockbuster movies. But this year was like no other.

Pete Davidson dated arguably the most famous woman in the world, before they split up and he went back to his old tricks by proving he is Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor.

There were break-ups - we are still crying about the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce - and reconciles - looking at you Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk - and those relationships we are pretty sure were just for the photo opportunity.

Overall, it was hard to keep up with the 2022 celebrity relationship bingo card, but we got there in the end and now it’s time to reflect.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Technically this relationship began in 2021 but we got the full extent of it this year. These two were the Hollywood It couple of the year and they came to play.

They competed against Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for biggest PDA couple, and became relationship goals within weeks - even inspiring the viral tweet, “don’t let your Kanye keep you from your Pete”. And they sported matching platinum hairdos. Talk about couple goals.

Unfortunately August saw the end of their relationship with long distance and demanding schedules taking the blame for their downfall. And while they seem to be well and truly over, despite the obvious chemistry, Kim’s BDE era will forever be an iconic one.

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski attend an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks. Photo / Getty

If there are two things we can count on it’s that the SNL alum can’t be single for long and that when he does re-emerge with a new boo, it’s bound to be a Hollywood hottie that makes everyone wonder what’s so special about this tall, skinny man.

While the two haven’t hard launched their relationship with a soppy Instagram post, they have been seen together multiple times and sources have confirmed they are “Seeing Each Other”.

How do we feel about this? The jury is still out.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Photo / Getty Images

This relationship flipped the internet on its head. Maybe it’s because they’re both icons, maybe it’s because no one saw it coming or maybe it’s because of how they announced it to the world.

During the Selling Sunset reunion special in May, Chrishell said, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician. It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles split after nearly two years together. Photo / AP

Yes, this relationship has been around for a while but honestly, it only came to our attention this year and with the mountains of drama that has surrounded it, it deserves a spot on this list.

Based on what we know, Olivia Wilde may have won over Harry Styles with a salad dressing - don’t believe everything you read though because we tried it and the consensus isn’t great. She may have also cheated on her husband, Jason Sudeikis with the former One Direction heartthrob.

How do we know this? Her children’s nanny split the tea and just when you thought one relationship couldn’t have any more drama, think again. During the build-up and release of their film Don’t Worry Darling, rumours of a love triangle between Harry, Olivia and Florence Pugh circulated, and then the couple shockingly split in November.

Overall, this relationship had everyone worried, darling.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson. Photo / Getty Instagram

The relationship itself is not shocking - if Rebel is happy, we are happy - but the way in which the world came to learn about it is shocking. Especially in 2022.

In June, the Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram where she announced she and Ramona Agruma were dating. Sharing a photo of the two smiling, the actress captioned the photo, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess”. She ended the post with a hashtag that read “love is love”.

It has since been revealed the Sydney Morning Herald knew about the relationship before it was public and had given Rebel two days to respond to questions about her love life. While they insisted they did not pressure her to reveal her relationship status, the newspaper still copped backlash.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey debuted their romance in May. Photo / Instagram

The Big Bang Theory actress quietly launched her relationship with the Ozark actor in May by posting a photo dump on Instagram captioned “life lately”.

While the couple keeps the details of their relationship pretty low-key, she told the Today Show they met as they share a manager and explained, “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

The two have since gone from strength to strength and while Kaley has insisted she doesn’t want to get married again following her divorce from Karl Cook last year, the new couple has taken a huge step in their relationship and announced they are expecting their first child together.

Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling kiss during the 2022 MTV VMAs. Photo / Getty

Anyone addicted to TikTok knows the impact this relationship had on pop culture.

Yung Gravy is a popular rapper with many of his hits going viral on the video-sharing platform while Sheri Easterling is mum to Addison Rae - who is debatably the most popular person to come out of the TiKTok age.

Following Sheri’s marriage breakdown, rumours started swirling about her and the rapper as they interacted online. Then, at the end of August, they broke the internet by debuting their relationship on the MTV VMAs red carpet. The debut caused Addison’s dad to challenge the rapper to a fight and honestly, someone needs to draw a flow chart to explain this relationship because boy is it messy.

Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe

Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe attend the red carpet for Poker Face. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe wanted to make a statement with his red-carpet appearance for his new film Poker Face and make a statement he did.

Rumours had been swirling about his secret romance with Britney Theriot in 2020 when they were spotted kissing during a round of tennis, but October this year was the first time they had ever walked a red carpet together. Despite keeping the PDA to a minimum, they were clearly taken with each other, smiling as the actor kept his hand around her waist.

The actor was formerly married to Danielle Spencer, also an actress, with whom he shares sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16. He and Spencer married in 2003 and separated in 2012.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, left, with daughters Sistine Stallone, second left, and Sophia Stallone, right. Photo / AP

After 25 years and two children together, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from the Rocky star in August. At the time she claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and requested the couple’s shared assets were “equitably distributed” between them.

But things aren’t quite so straightforward in Hollywood and it was a welcome surprise in October when they revealed they had reconciled.

Upon announcing they were getting back together, the Rocky star told the Sunday Times newspaper: “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time”.

“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

Julia Fox and Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox. Photo / Getty

This was one of the first relationships to bless - or curse - 2022 and it was a moment.

At first, the internet was well and truly against Julia Fox and even mocked her accent with a video of her saying “uncut gems” going viral. But all it takes is one icon moment and the whole narrative changes.

The couple’s relationship was all over by mid-February with the last straw reportedly being Valentine’s Day when Kanye sent a truckload of roses to his ex-wife’s house. Despite the two not being seen together again, Julia has become a pop culture icon and recently revealed on TikTok she only dated the rapper to “distract” him from Kim.

You’re welcome, Kimmy.