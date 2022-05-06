Kaley Cuoco arrives for the Season 2 Premiere Of HBO Max Original Series The Flight Attendant in West Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Eight months after her second divorce, Kaley Cuoco has found love again, this time with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

In an adorable series of photos posted to Instagram, Pelphrey can be seen kissing Cuoco's cheek and cuddling in bed with her.

The Big Bang Theory actress captioned the gallery "Life Lately" followed by a poetic quote that reads "the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey".

Pelphrey, 39, is known for his incendiary roles on shows such as Ozark and Banshee. He also posted about the delightful news, sharing two Polaroids of the pair looking completely enamoured with each other.

Much like Cuoco, the actor included a lengthy quote, this one reading "But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you."

He added: "It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place.

"Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.' – from Noah's wall- 1/31/04."

Tom Pelphrey has received critical acclaim for his roles in hit TV shows Ozark and Banshee. Photo / Getty Images

Prior to dating Pelphrey, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. Her second marriage with businessman Karl Cook ended in September 2021 after three years.

In a joint statement released by the pair last year they said "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,"

In an interview with Glamour for her April 2022 cover shoot, Cuoco made it clear she has no plans to get hitched a third time.

She said "I will never marry again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

Once one of television's highest-paid actresses, Cuoco, 36, is now starring in hit drama The Flight Attendant, currently streaming on Neon.