Russell Crowe debuted his new girlfriend at a red carpet event in Rome, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe has made his first red carpet appearance with his new girlfriend.

The star, 58, appeared at the premiere of his new movie Poker Face in Italy over the weekend with Britney Theriot, 31, on his arm.

The pair walked the red carpet together, posing for photos with their arms around each other, reports Page Six. The pair kept the PDA to a minimum but were clearly taken with each other, smiling as the actor kept his hand around her waist.

It’s the first time the pair have made a public appearance together as a couple, while actress Theriot tends to keep a low profile - her Instagram page is private with just under 2500 followers.

They’ve kept their relationship private for a few years now, first sparking romance rumours in November 2020 when they were spotted kissing during a round of tennis. In February 2021, they were spotted playing tennis together in Australia.

Crowe was formerly married to Danielle Spencer, also an actress, with whom he shares sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16. He and Spencer married in 2003 and separated in 2012.

The actor famously auctioned off hundreds of his personal items with Sotheby’s Australia amid their divorce in 2018.

Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe have kept their relationship quiet for many years. Photo / Getty Images

“Divorce has its way of making you really examine the things that are essential in life – and the things that are not,” he said at the time.

“Through the process I had a look around and realised I had a lot of stuff. Career stuff, stuff I’ve collected and stuff in general. Boxes and boxes of stuff … so in the spirit of moving forward into fresh air, here’s a portion of that collection of stuff.”

One fan bought the leather jock strap he wore in Cinderella Man for US$5400 ($9672).

Spencer and Crowe finalised their divorce in 2018. At the time, the Oscar winner tweeted, “In other news ... yesterday, April 9, 2018, at 12.30pm. Eastern Daylight Time (Aus) … I officially became divorced. Thank you linesman. Thank you ball boys.”