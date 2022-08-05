Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits after causing a stir with their unlikely romance for several months. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits after causing a stir with their unlikely romance for several months. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

Friends close to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have confirmed the couple have gone their separate ways after several months of dating.

The 28-year-old comedian, and 41-year-old reality television royal have reportedly decided to be friends, according to a source who spoke exclusively to E! News.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," one insider says, "but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Davidson is in Australia filming an upcoming comedy flick in Cairns, and Kardashian recently popped over for a visit.

The news comes after the former Saturday Night Live star said marriage and children were "100 per cent" in his outlook, in an interview with actor Kevin Hart.

Davidson also spoke about how becoming a father would be "his favourite thing ever".

"(I'm) definitely a family guy," he told Hart. "My favourite thing ever, which I'm yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. It's like my dream. It would be so fun to dress up a little dude."

Kardashian similarly hinted of her hopes of a future with the King of Staten Island actor, with sources recently telling People they were "very much a serious couple".

The source did add, however, that Kardashian was finding long distance romance difficult while Davidson shots his film Wizards! down under.

"The long distance hasn't been easy for Kim, but they are making it work. They are still very happy," they said, adding that the SKIMS co-founder was looking forward to his US return.

"Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia in July. They had been apart for several weeks and they enjoyed a long weekend together," the source said.

"Pete is still filming, but will be finished now in August. He has another project in the US though, so he will continue to be busy."

The duo confirmed their unlikely pairing in November last year, causing a stir on social media with their steamy displays of affection. They first met when the reality star guest hosted SNL, resulting in the pair sharing a kiss during a skit.

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson found love after locking lips during an SNL sketch last year. Photo / SNL

Months later, in a cheeky moment on Hulu's The Kardashians, the stunning mum-of-four said she originally pursued the comic because of his rumoured "BDE" (Big D*** Energy).

"So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," she said during a confessional interview, per People. "And I was like, 'Oh, s***. Maybe I just need to try something different!'"

"...A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' And they were like, 'Yeah,'" she said.

"I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my …'"

Kardashian added, "I was just basically DTF (down to f***)."

Over the course of their relationship, the pair made headlines when Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, made several public threats against Davidson, resulting in a lengthy text message exchange between the two men, in which Davidson urged the rapper to "grow the f*** up".