Kanye West said that nothing would keep him from his children, commenting on the way he bought a house just opposite his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West Video / Hollywood Unlocked

Kanye West said that nothing would keep him from his children, commenting on the way he bought a house just opposite his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West Video / Hollywood Unlocked

Kanye West's social media meltdown continues today, with the troubled rapper posting a private text from estranged wife Kim Kardashian begging him to stop publicly slamming her new boyfriend Pete Davidson before somebody gets hurt.

West, who has in recent weeks complained that he no longer had Kim's phone number, posted a text message from a number saved as "Kim other phone" which read: "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault".

Kanye posted this text from 'Kim's other phone' (left). Kanye shared this image - alongside a request that nobody hurt Kim's new boyfriend (right). Photo / Supplied

West has repeatedly called out Davidson in recent weeks, labelling the SNL comedian a "d**khead" and sharing an earnest private text from Davidson with his 11 million followers.

West heeded his wife's call – in part. He asked his followers not to "do anything physical" to Davidson, whom he referred to disparagingly as "Skete". But disturbingly, he also vowed to "handle the situation" himself.

He included a photo of one man putting another in a headlock with his post.

Kanye West and Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Photos / Getty Images

Kanye followed up his post with what appeared to be further snippets of his text conversation with Kim. "There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn't have to be," Kim tells him, before he assures her he'll make sure nothing happens to "Skete" and "will always do everything to protect you and our family forever".

Kanye also shared these follow-up texts. Photo / Supplied

The new outburst will give anyone following the Kim and Kanye saga whiplash, given today's events. It comes mere hours since newly single Kanye made a big public play to win back Kim, sending a truck full of roses to the gates of her secure California compound and posting pictures of the stunt online.

That bizarre act came hours after news broke that Kanye and his girlfriend of the past six weeks, actress Julia Fox, had parted ways.

Fox appeared to laugh off the intense relationship in a series of savage since-deleted Instagram stories, dubbing herself the "#1 hustler" who "wasn't in love" with Kanye but had used the relationship to "come up" in the world.

"I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!!" she captioned a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that reported she was emotional after the split. "If anything I've been laughing more than before."

As Kim and Kanye's protracted divorce proceedings have turned uglier, the rapper has accused Kim of kidnapping one of their children and slammed her for allowing daughter North West to have a TikTok account. He later wiped all mention of Kim and their children from his social media.

As his attacks escalated, Kim recently made a rare public statement against Kanye.

"Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote in a statement issued to social media.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

Kim Kardashian (left) and Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

"I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!!" she captioned a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that reported she was emotional in the wake of the split. "If anything I've been laughing more than before."

As Kim and Kanye's protracted divorce proceedings have turned uglier, the rapper has accused Kim of kidnapping one of their children and slammed her for allowing daughter North West to have a TikTok account. He later wiped all mention of Kim and their children from his social media.

As his attacks escalated, Kim recently made a rare public statement against Kanye.

"Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote in a statement issued to social media.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."