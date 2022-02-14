Kanye told his Instagram followers his vision is "krystal klear" alongside a truck full of roses. Photo / Getty Images

It appears scandal-plagued rapper Kanye West is trying to reconcile with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, just hours after latest girlfriend Julia Fox confirmed that the pair had broken up.

West posted several photos on Instagram of a truck full of roses pulling up to Kardashian's California home for Valentine's Day, captioning the photos with the same slogan emblazoned on the vehicle: "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

Kanye tagged Kim in this post, showing the rose-filled truck outside her house. Photo / Instagram

This public display of affection for his ex comes after West and girlfriend Julia Fox parted ways after just six weeks together.

Uncut Gems actress Fox confirmed the pair had split in a series of savage since-deleted Instagram posts, dubbing herself the "#1 hustler" who "wasn't in love" with Kanye but had used the relationship to "come up" in the world.

"I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!!" she captioned a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that reported she was emotional in the wake of the split. "If anything I've been laughing more than before."

Kanye had a black truck full of roses delivered to Kim. Photo / Instagram

Kanye's Valentine's Day delivery to his ex stands in stark contrast to his public outbursts against her in recent weeks. West has repeatedly publicly slammed Kardashian and her new boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye shared a headless photo of Pete and Kim holding hands on his social media and wrote: "LOOK AT THIS D***HEAD," and later shared a private text from Davidson with his 11 million Instagram followers.

In other troubling public attacks, he accused Kim of kidnapping one of their children and slammed her for allowing daughter North West to have a TikTok account. He later wiped all mention of Kim and their children from his social media.

As his attacks escalated, Kim made a rare public statement against Kanye.

"Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote in a statement issued to social media.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."