Kim Kardashian says Kanye West makes it impossible to have a healthy co-parenting relationship. Photo / Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West has hit back at Kanye West's "constant attacks" on social media.

The 41-year-old star has taken to Instagram after her estranged husband called out Kim's joint TikTok account with their 8-year-old daughter, North.

West - who also has Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the brunette beauty - wrote on Instagram: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

West has been outspoken about his marriage since Kardashian filed for a divorce in early 2021.

But Kardashian has now decided to hit back at the chart-topping rap star.

She wrote on Instagram: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star subsequently described herself as "the main provider and caregiver for our children".

She said: "I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

Kim Kardashian posted the statement on her Instagram Stories. Photo / Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian - who is dating comedian Pete Davidson - also accused West of "trying to control and manipulate" the situation.

She wrote: "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Kardashian insisted she wants to resolve their issues "privately".

The TV star - who married West in 2014 - explained: "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably".