Lil Nas X attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer Lil Nas X, known for actively engaging with fans and haters alike on social media , has gone worringly quiet.

The 22-year-old artist has not posted to social media in two months, and fans say they are "legitimately concerned" about him.

According to the New York Post, Lil Nas X posted a series of now-deleted tweets about having tested positive for Covid-19.

He has not been seen or heard from since then.

The media outlet also says his last public sighting appears to have been at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10 in New York.

Up until the last couple of months, Lil Nas X was a regular on Twitter, posting almost daily to his 7.5 million followers.

Fans are now using the social media platfom to express their concern over the singer's sudden silence.

This is too much for my mental health! @LilNasX where are you?😭 — Enioluwa Adeoluwa (@Enioluwa_) January 28, 2022

@LilNasX are you ok? Why have you been so quiet? — UnfilteredMelon (@UnfilteredMelon) February 3, 2022

I hope @LilNasX is well. We haven’t heard from him since he said he had Covid & cancelled his appearance on that holiday tour — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) January 28, 2022

I’m legitimately concerned about @LilNasX. The last time he tweeted, he had Covid. (That tweet has since been deleted.) For someone who consistently and seemingly joyfully used social media to connect with his fans and promote his artistry to just disappear is…unsettling. — Totally Tyler (@totally_tyler) February 3, 2022

Lil Nas X has recently been nominated for several 2022 NAACP Image Awards, including entertainer of the year, and also recently topped Rolling Stone's list of the most stylish musicians right now.

He did not make any posts acknowledging the accolades.

The New York Post reached out to his representatives, who did not respond to the request for comment.