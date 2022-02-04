Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague said she was no longer buying expensive designer items after the robbery. Photo / YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

UK influencer Molly-Mae Hague has revealed how she no longer splurges on designer items after thieves robbed her and boxing star boyfriend Tommy Fury of more than $1.5 million worth of valuables.

Hague, who faced criticism last month for "tone deaf" comments about poverty", revealed in a YouTube video how her spending habits had changed since the robbery last October.

Thieves broke into the Manchester apartment she shares with Tommy Fury while the pair were in London for a work event and made off with designer goods, jewellery and laptops.

The couple have since moved to an undisclosed new location and spend "thousands" a month on extra security.

In a YouTube video posted on Thursday, Hague, wearing a $382 bodysuit by Alexander Wang, responded to a fan question about whether the robbery had changed her spending habits.

"It's something I've been thinking a lot of recently and the answer to that question is a 100 per cent yes," she said.

"My views couldn't have changed any more if they tried … Obviously having nice things can literally mean anything but in regards to the jewellery I used to buy, watches, nice bags, really expensive clothes and stuff.

"I think most definitely, definitely the interest for me has disappeared since the robbery."

Hague said her desire for designer items had dropped off because of the fear it could led to more crime against the couple.

"Why would I ever want to own something that is going to compromise mine and Tommy's safety, it is just absolutely not worth it in my eyes," she said.

"In my eyes the only watch I need — I'm not joking — is my Apple watch."

In the video Hague also acknowledged her year had got off to a "very negative" start after comments she made about hard work during a podcast interview went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In December, she spoke about her success on the Diary of a CEO podcast, with comments she made about poverty and how "everyone has the same 24 hours" making headlines in January after they were widely circulated on social media.

"You're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it," Hague said.

"When I've spoken about that in the past, I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying, 'It's easy for you to say that, you've not grown up in poverty, you've not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to sit there and say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day, it's not correct.'"

Hague acknowledged that while "we all have different backgrounds and we're all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situation" she believes that "if you want something enough, you can achieve it".

"It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future," she said.

"And I'll go to any lengths. I've worked my absolute a*** off to get where I am now."

On Twitter people slammed Hague's comments, likening them to telling homeless people to "just buy a house".

Hague's Wikipedia entry was even briefly edited to change her name to Molly-Mae Thatcher, in reference to conservative UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The entry said she was famous for "having worked harder than anyone less successful than her".

In response to the controversy, Hague took to her Instagram story, explaining her comments were "never with malice or ill intent".

"I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast. The intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience," she wrote.