A UK woman had to wait two years for a diagnosis for her mystery condition. Photo / Getty Images

A UK woman had to wait two years for a diagnosis for her mystery condition. Photo / Getty Images

A UK woman with a rare brain condition says it causes her to collapse several times a day - and that it's so painful she wants to "rip her head off".

Jennifer Sullivan, 35, from London, was first diagnosed with Chiari malformation in 2012, reports The Sun.

But that wasn't until after a two-year battle to diagnose her unusual symptoms.

The condition means the brain tissue extends into the spinal canal because part of the skull is too small or misshapen, pressing on the brain and forcing it downward.

In 2010, Sullivan collapsed on the stairs and began suffering severe pain.

"I used to grab my skin, as I wanted to rip my head off," she told My London.

Sullivan began passing out more frequently, sometimes up to 20 times a day - and it often left her temporarily without hearing or sight.

The pain was so severe it felt like her brain was being "squeezed".

"I was passed on to every hospital around London, but no one could diagnose me," she said.

"It was terrifying that no one could find what was wrong ... I honestly wanted to die, as I felt so alone."

The diagnosis only came when her MRI scans were sent to a friend's father, a neurologist who helped identify the Chiari malformation.

Since then, she has undergone three brain surgeries.

She also began having reflexology massages and found them helpful to restore movement.

"Learning about reflexology and removing toxins in my life have allowed me to find some normalcy, and that's why I'm not in a wheelchair like the consultants said I would be," Sullivan said.

She wants to continue to open up about her condition to raise awareness in others so that "it's less of a lonely process for other people", she said.