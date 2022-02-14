Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry were spotted at the Super Bowl together in Los Angeles. Photo / NBC

Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

The royals reunited to watch the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 37-year-old prince relocated to Montecito with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2020, after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family, and he and his wife are close to Eugenie, 31, and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meghan, 40, and Eugenie's spouse - with whom she has son August, 12 months - were not seen with their partners at the game.

It's believed to be the first time a member of the royal family has visited Harry - who has Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months, with Meghan - in the US since their big move.

Other stars in attendance at the Super Bowl, included Kanye West, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The Halftime Show saw 50 Cent make a surprise appearance as Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige took to the stage.

It marked the first time in the history of the halftime performance slot that five music stars performed together.

Kanye took time out of his tirade against Pete Davidson - who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian - to hail 50's performance "LEGENDARY" on Instagram.

The 44-year-old rapper was joined by his eldest child North West, eight, at the sporting spectacle.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had date night at the Super Bowl.

The Jonas Brothers and DNCE star, 32, and his 'Game of Thrones' actress spouse, 25, shared their day with fans on social media, with the latter sporting an Eminem shirt on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: "I heard there's a football game at the concert today."