Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (wearing a Gallipoli Association tie), attending the Anzac Day service in Westminster Abbey yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh led the United Kingdom in remembering New Zealand and Australia’s war losses during a moving dawn service to commemorate Anzac Day.

Prince Edward placed a wreath at Hyde Park Corner in London, where war memorials for both countries can be found, The Independent reported.

Many Australians, Kiwis and military personnel gathered for the early morning ceremony as the prince laid down a floral tribute arranged with red poppies and white flowers.

He then placed an Anzac wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of King Charles, followed by attending a service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey and the annual Gallipoli Association wreath-laying service in the crypt of St Paul’s Cathedral.

Members of the monarchy also paid tribute to the fallen New Zealand and Australian soldiers on social media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on X: “On #AnzacDay we remember all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in military operations #LestWeForget.”

On #AnzacDay we remember all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in military operations #LestWeForget 🇦🇺🇳🇿 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2024

Anzac Day is the anniversary of the start of the Gallipoli landings during World War I. Thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps died while fighting alongside British and other allies in the devastating 1915 campaign.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters used his speech at the Anzac Day dawn service in Gallipoli to encourage people to “always seek the path of peace” as he warned of growing divisions.

The dawn service began with a karanga. An Australian sailor then played a didgeridoo as crowds sat in darkness. The service was hosted by Mitchell Alexander, public affairs manager for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters speaking at the Anzac Day dawn service at Gallipoli yesterday. Photo / ABC

Alexander acknowledged the dignitaries gathered and lives lost in past wars before the catafalque party – four armed guards who faced outward around a symbolic point – marched forward and took position.

A prayer was read and then Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles spoke on behalf of his nation.

“The spirit of Anzac is selfless. It is about the other,” he said. “It is about being there for one another. It’s about the precious and unbreakable bonds we all share.”