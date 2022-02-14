Meghan Markle and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall didn't always get along. Photo / Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, labelled Meghan Markle "that minx" and thought she was "ungrateful", according to a royal biographer.

Royal writer Tom Bower has claimed the pair never saw eye-to-eye, with Camilla reportedly "suspicious" of Meghan's intentions, reports The Sun.

Bower said Camilla, 74, was "tight-lipped" with her opinion of Meghan after she joined the royal family.

Harry and Meghan have not responded after the Queen announced Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes king.

And Bower believes this silence is a "deliberate insult" to the royal family.

"Perhaps the Sussexes' deafening silence is Meghan's way of declaring war," he said.

"It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated.

"From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles.

"She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan have kept quiet after the news Camilla is to be called Queen when Charles is king. Photo / Getty Images

"But, as in all her conduct, Camilla remained tight-lipped. While watching Charles painfully believe that Harry was intent on publicly humiliating him, Camilla undoubtedly provided the comfort and good advice to reassure her husband that he had done the best he could.

"She could comfort him that while his authority is challenged by the Sussexes, he would emerge victorious.

"During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as 'that minx' — the self-seeking troublemaker whose antics will always end in tears."

In a speech marking her Accession Day, the Queen said it was her "sincere wish" for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.

The Duchess of Cornwall was given the title of Princess Consort after marrying Charles in 2005.

Charles and Camilla are reportedly "touched and honoured" at the decision she will be Queen.