It's official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are 'casually dating'

Kanye West doesn't want a divorce. Speaking out for the first time about the end of his marriage to wife Kim Kardashian West, the rapper has made some bombshell claims about who's really pulling the strings in their relationship. Video / Drink Champs podcast

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating.

A source confirmed to E! News that the reality star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, have taken their friendship to the next level.

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said.

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

The mum of four is trying to keep things casual, but is reportedly "smitten over him and it's very exciting for her".

She reportedly feels "giddy" around the SNL star because he makes her laugh the entire time they are together.

Kim recently brought her new beau to visit her mum Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.

The pair currently live on opposite sides of the country but are reportedly making the distance work and plan to continue seeing each other.

It's not clear when the pair first made it official, but fans are living for it, with one writing on Twitter: "Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating? Something is in the air."

Others pointed out that the signs were there - the pair recently dressed alike in a snap from Davidson's birthday party.

They also enjoyed a couple of nights out together in New York City. At the time, Kardashian was reportedly not ready to get into a relationship amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously knew Davidson, but they reconnected when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October this year. The pair portrayed Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch during which they shared a kiss on the magic carpet.