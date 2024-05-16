3 Body Problem - Netflix's adapation of a series of three sci-fi novels by Chinese author Liu Cixin, with a cast including New Zealand actress Jess Hong.

Fans of hit Netflix show 3 Body Problem, get ready - the streaming service has given the go-ahead to create brand-new episodes of the show.

That means we could soon be seeing Kiwi actress Jess Hong return to our screens, as she plays theoretical physicist Jin Cheng in the first season.

In April this year, she told the Listener’s Russell Baillie that it was “out of our hands” whether she and the rest of the cast could return to the show for more episodes, though she added, “my fingers are crossed”.

Jess Hong stars in Netflix's 3 Body Problem.

The series marked a breakout role for Hong, previously known for The Brokenwood Mysteries and Creamerie.

The show is adapted from a book series called Remembrance of Earth’s Past by Chinese writer Liu Cixin. Hong’s character in the Netflix series is based on several individuals from the novels, which follows the story of a planet preparing for alien invasion.

Quantum physics and string theory come into play, as a group of friends called the Oxford Five team up to help save lives on the planet.

Palmerston North Girls’ High alumni Hong plays a character of Chinese descent who grew up in New Zealand - a detail the show’s creators included especially for her.

Game of Thrones’ creators David Benioff and DB Weiss are executive producers on the series, which also includes GoT actor Liam Cunningham.

Hong landed the role after a self-taped audition got the attention of Benioff and Weiss back in 2021.

This month, Hong is set to join a panel at the Auckland Writers’ Festival, titled “The Science Behind Science Fiction” with writer Octavia Cade, director Roseanne Liang, and physicist Geoff Willmott.

Benioff and Weiss are “thrilled” to be continuing with the show, according to a statement from the showrunners.

“Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” they concluded.

It’s not clear yet just how many episodes or seasons are in order, though showrunners previously said they hoped to turn Liu’s trilogy of books into four seasons of the TV series.

Jess Hong and Liam Cunningham in 3 Body Problem. Photo / X, @netflix

Additionally, Benioff and Weiss are working on recently-announced series Death by Lightning as part of their overall deal with Netflix, which has recently been renewed.

Netflix’s vice president of scripted series Peter Friedlander added to the statement, saying: “The extraordinary 3 Body Problem, brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo, will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle the rest of the mind-blowing journey through Death’s End.

“Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership - and, just like the fans, we can’t wait to see what they have in store.”

The first season debuted on the streaming platform earlier this year, before going on to top the Netflix charts for weeks.

It gathered mixed reviews at first, though it went on to earn a critic score of 80 per cent and audience score of 78 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s reportedly one of the priciest Netflix series ever made, costing more than $20 million (NZ$33m) per episode.







