Spy: Revealed — the Kiwi stars taking the world by storm

Former Shortland Street star Frankie Adams has won a starring role in a new TV series with Oscar winner and Hollywood megastar Sigourney Weaver — one of a sweep of Kiwi actors grabbing top international roles.

The Lost Flowers of Alice, based on the best-selling novel, follows the story of 9-year-old girl Alice Hart, who loses both parents in a mysterious fire and is sent to live on a flower farm with a grandmother she never knew existed.

Weaver plays the grandmother, who holds dark family secrets that Alice learns as the story follows her into adulthood.

The Amazon Prime Video production, filming in Sydney and rural New South Wales, involves an extensive Australian cast, including Nine Perfect Strangers' Asher Keddie and young Alyla Browne, who plays the youngest version of Alice Hart.

Adams, 27, who plays Candy, has developed a global fan base from her four seasons on US sci-fi series The Expanse and has recently been seen in Kiwi series The Panthers. She also stars in Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins alongside Hollywood stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss and Armie Hammer — as well as Kiwis David Fane, Oscar Kightley, Rachel House and Beulah Koale.

The movie is the adaption of the 2014 British documentary about the American Samoa Soccer team, which suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001.

David Fane is starring in many big projects.

Fane, most famous for Sione's Wedding, is also working with Waititi on pirate TV series Our Flag Means Death alongside Rhys Darby. Waititi and Darby are currently based in Los Angeles. Darby plays Stede Bonnet who, in the 18th century, has a midlife crisis and leaves his cushy life to become a pirate. Waititi, is a producer and director, as well as acting in the series, which is based on a true story.

Jess Hong has scored a huge international breakout role in Netflix series Three-Body Problem.

Meanwhile, The Brokenwood Mysteries and Creamerie actor Jess Hong has scored a huge international breakout role in Netflix series Three-Body Problem, the adaptation of Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy. It tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe.

Hong is among a star-studded cast of 12, which includes Liam Cunningham, who starred in Game of Thrones and Benedict Wong from the Marvel Universe. The series hails from GoT' creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and "The Terror" creator Alexander Woo, who are all executive producers.

Zoe Robins has a starring role in new fantasy epic The Wheel of Time.

Another Kiwi set to star in an Amazon Prime Video series is former Shortland Street and Power Rangers actor Zoe Robins, who features in the core cast alongside Rosamund Pike in epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time due to stream later this month.

Pike, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in Gone Girl, plays Moiraine Damodred, a member of a magical all-female organisation and Robins plays the hot-tempered Nynaeve al'Meara.