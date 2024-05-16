Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis has welcomed a baby girl with her husband.

TVNZ’s Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Simon Gordon.

Burns-Francis’ co-hosts shared the news while on air this morning, revealing the newest addition to the couple’s family was born weighing eight pounds and seven ounces and has a “tonne of hair”.

The Breakfast anchor’s colleague Chris Chang told viewers she and Gordon were “yet to choose a name, but we can report mum and the baby are doing great”.

Simon Gordon proposed to Anna Burns-Francis in New York City. Photo / @anna_bf

Burns-Francis and Gordon married in Wellington last year after getting engaged in New York in 2022.

The couple first shared the news of their pregnancy on Instagram earlier this year, writing, “Holiday for two that was actually three - we’re very excited for a little Burns-Francis-Gordon baby due later this year (we celebrated by heading to the land of raw fish and delicious umeshu)”.

Burns-Francis joined the Breakfast team at the beginning of 2023 after a long stint as a US correspondent for 1News.

During an interview last year, she revealed it had been “a big learning curve” adapting to her new role as a morning TV host, following years of working alone as a foreign correspondent.

She told an RNZ podcast last May, “To come back and be in this big production where someone does your hair and makeup and there are four other people that you have to talk to every day and bounce off and share ideas with, it’s very different.”

Breakfast co-hosts Chris Chang, Anna Burns-Francis, Jenny-May Clarkson and Daniel Faitaua. Photo / Instagram @breakfaston1

While Burns-Francis is on maternity leave, Chris Chang, Daniel Faitaua and Jenny-May Clarkson form the line-up of Breakfast presenters.

Burns-Francis and Gordon married in a small church ceremony with their closest family members, celebrating with a big party the following week.

They tied the knot at St Joseph’s Church at Mt Victoria in the capital. A week later, they celebrated again at the Glasshouse in Morningside with 120 of their friends before heading to Malaysia for their honeymoon.