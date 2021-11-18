Lily James stuns as Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy trailer

PAM & TOMMY Trailer. Video / Hulu

A new trailer has teased a look at an actress' uncanny portrayal of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

The Hulu series Pam and Tommy stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, and covers what happens when the couple's sex tape leaks. The series is directed by Craig Gillespie, who is no stranger to films about infamous scandals - he also directed I, Tonya which starred Margot Robbie.

The series covering the sex tape scandal features a star-studded cast, including Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen.

Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape and ended up selling it and is also the executive producer of the show along with Robert Siegel, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee.

"It's so private," says Nick Offerman's character in the trailer.

"It's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing. Which is kind of what makes it so hot."

Fans on social media have gone crazy for the trailer online, and several posted tweets noting how similar James looks to Anderson.

whoever did lily james’ makeup for “pam & tommy” deserves ALL the awards pic.twitter.com/aCgGvkTB7B — ꜱʜᴀᴡɴ (@rinascherry) November 18, 2021

but lily james as pamela anderson is gonna come out swinging i fear pic.twitter.com/wtmT3b7HBp — norma jeane (@versaceschanel) November 17, 2021

How?!? Lily James as Pamela Anderson pic.twitter.com/SlhCNl8pQM — Seth (@TheFlemishSeth) November 18, 2021

I take back every giggle that escaped my body when I heard that Lily James was cast as Pamela Anderson pic.twitter.com/7kMYxaPoCZ — destiny atreides (@theyluvdestinyr) November 18, 2021

Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Lee married less than a week after they first met in 1995.

The tape they made having sex during their honeymoon was stolen from their home and distributed online.

At the time, Anderson and Lee sued the distributer, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement.

The series is scheduled for release on February 2. There is no word yet on where New Zealanders will be able to watch the show.

Watch the teaser trailer above for the first on-screen look at Lily James as Pamela Anderson.