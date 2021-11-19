Lorde stuns on red carpet, wearing her own hair as a scarf

Take a lesson from Lorde: if you're ever a little chilly around the neck area, you can just wrap your own hair around it and voila: instant scarf.
The Kiwi singer made quite the fashion-forward statement on the red carpet at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York City yesterday when she wore her hair around her neck like a scarf.
It's an unusual hairdo and, needless to say, it turned some heads.
Buzzfeed called the round-the-neck hair do "the most Lorde thing ever" and many took to social media to voice their opinions on it.
Lorde's hairstylist Cameron Rains took to Instagram to confirm that the hairstyle is, in fact, intentional and it has been dubbed "the hair scarf".
The stylist also shared a behind-the-scenes look into how he did it.
The 25-year-old singer did not keep the look going the whole night. Before going up on stage, she changed from her dress into a gold suit, and her hair was put into a long braid - slightly less avant-garde but just as stunning.
