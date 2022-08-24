Jennifer Flavin, has filed paperwork to end her marriage with the Rocky star 25 years after they first wed. Photo / Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone's wife has filed for divorce.

Jennifer Flavin has filed paperwork to end her marriage with the Rocky star 25 years after they first wed.

Page Six has obtained court documents revealing the 54-year-old model filed for divorce, claiming the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and has requested the couple's shared assets are "equitably distributed" between them.

The news outlet also reported Flavin's request to be "compensated and made whole" by receiving more money than her husband in the separation.

Flavin listed the reason for her request is because Stallone has negatively affected the "marital estate" after engaging "in the intentional dissipation, deplete and/or waste of marital assets".

Page Six reported Flavin has requested exclusive use of their Palm Beach home in Florida, suggesting that Stallone resides in their California home.

The Rambo actor has since responded to the filing by telling the publication, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Actor Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sistine Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone. Photo / Getty Images

News of the divorce filing comes only days after the actor covered a large tattoo on his shoulder, which quickly raised suspicions that something was happening between the long-time partners.

The body art was initially of Flavin's face, but Stallone covered it and turned it into a piece capturing the famous bull-mastiff dog from the Rocky films.

Zach Perez, the tattoo artist who completed the work for the actor posted a photo on his Instagram page last week, captioning the post, "Greatest day in my tattoo career!!"

Adding, "Thank you for trusting me with your tattoo today @officialslystallone."

Fans swiftly took to the comment section to raise their suspicions about why the tribute tattoo was being covered up which ultimately resulted in Stallone's publicist making a statement to Daily Mail.

"Mr Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife, Jennifer. However, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," she told the newspaper. "As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus."

Stallone and Flavin married in May 1997 after 10 years of dating.

The couple share three daughters together, Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.