Belgium

But of course. Belgium is home to some of the finest chocolatiers in the world, with over 2000 in the country. The country’s commitment to excellence is evident in its production of pralines, chocolate eggs, truffles, and figurines, maintaining traditional methods and high standards which include using a minimum of 35% pure cocoa in production.

Visit Brussels for a taste of the best – there are so many chocolate shops and cafes, you won’t have to walk far for a delicious stop. Brussels is home to Godiva, one of the most famous chocolate companies in the world, so grab a bar or two. If you’re keen to find out more about how they make such delicious chocolate, visit Chocolaterie Duval or Chocolaterie Jamart and observe the chocolate-making process.

And for the best of both worlds, The Brussels Journey hosts a tour that combines the two treasures of Belgium – that’s beer and chocolate.

Belgium offers over 2000 shops with a variety of classic and unique chocolate. Photo / Ksenia Kuleshova via Getty Images

Germany

Chocolate connoisseurs often claim the Europeans have the best chocolate, and while Germany didn’t invent the sweet treat, it ranks second in the world for annual chocolate consumption, after Switzerland. So, they’re definitely chocolate devotees.

Germany is renowned for its high-quality chocolate production and significant contribution to global chocolate exports, totalling 221,000 tonnes or 26% of the total exports of the European Union. The country is home to prominent chocolate manufacturers like Stollwerck Chocolates Company, Ritter Sport, Milka, and Hachez.

Cologne, recognised as Germany’s chocolate capital, is home to the Stollwerck chocolate company and was once the second-largest supplier of chocolate to the US. In 1972, Hans Imhoff took over the Stollwerck factory and started to build a chocolate factory of everyone’s dreams.

Though it would take years to launch, the Chocolate Museum turned out to be one of the most iconic tourist spots in Cologne — offering a comprehensive presentation of the history of cocoa, and featuring a never-ending chocolate fountain. Willy Wonka eat your heart out.

Switzerland

While Germans might pip themselves as chocolate pros, their neighbour over the border might dispute it. Switzerland is home to some of the world’s most famous chocolate brands – think Lindt, Toblerone, Milka and Nestle.

For an experience that’s as close to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as you can get – minus the unfortunate mishaps – head to the chocolate-centric town of Broc. Start at Montreux and board the Swiss Chocolate Train – a 1915 Pullman train car that will take you on a round trip to Nestlé's Maison Cailler factory in Broc. Here you can take a tour of the factory and sample all the creamy goodness you can handle. As a bonus, you can also visit the Gruyères cheese factory along the way.

The Swiss Chocolate Train. Photo / Reid Pinkham

Netherlands

While visiting the Netherlands, try to get your hands on some chocolate bars from Tony’s Chocolonely, Droste, and Delicata from Albert Heijn.

If you have time, embark on your own chocolate tour and by local chocolatiers such as Bonbon Atelier Luca for high-quality bonbons, Chocolaterie Pierre for a chocolate and whiskey workshop, Puccini Bomboni liqueur flavoured chocolates, and De Bonte Koe for personalised chocolate gifts and packages.

If you’re looking for another way to eat chocolate, visit Amsterdam’s myriad cosy cafes for decadent hot chocolate, or grab a tasty stroopwafel at van Wonderen Stroopwafels.

Try Puccini Bomboni's exotic Calvados liqueur flavour chocolates in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Photo / Tim Graham via Getty Images

Poland

Poland is undeniably a surprising country in the list, but the country has slowly cemented its reputation as one of the biggest exporters of chocolate in the world, ranking third worldwide with over 115,000 tonnes of chocolate exported in 2023.

One chocolate bar you should try in Poland is Wedel, the oldest chocolate brand in the country. With over 170 years dedicated to perfecting the craft of chocolate making, the locals swear by Wedel, even choosing it over popular Dutch chocolate brands. If you’re looking for a unique bite, Wedel’s Ptasie Mleczko is a tasty bar that consists of a soft marshmallow-like filling covered with mild or dark chocolate. Or if you love prunes, try the traditional Śliwka Nałęczowska’s chocolate-covered prunes.

E. Wedel offers a variety of polish chocolates, cakes, and snacks since 1851. Photo / Karol Serewis via Getty Images

Ecuador

People mostly know chocolate originating from ancient Mesoamerica, which is now Mexico. However, a recent discovery found examples of cacao usage from pieces of stone and ceramic from Mayo-Chinchipe sites in Ecuador. Archeologists say these date back 5300 years, which is 1700 years older than the tracked chocolate history in Mesoamerica.

Now, shoving history aside, Ecuador has become one of the finest producers of cacao, producing over 60% of the world’s finest cacao - Cacao Arriba. If you’re keen to get back to the source, you can visit the estates where cocoa is grown. Located in the charming town of Mindo, El Quetzal’s Ecuadorian Chocolate Tour guides visitors through the entire process of chocolate making, from cocoa bean to bar.

Of course, with the best cacao in stock, the country makes a great chocolate bar too. Over the years, Ecuadorian chocolatiers have been on a rise, with Ecuadorian dark chocolate at the centre of the scene. Try their local delicacies like Wao Chocolate, Pacari Chocolate, and the most expensive dark chocolate in the world, To’ak Chocolate.

People tasting fresh cocoa beans in Ecuador. Photo / Martha Barreno via Getty Images

Samoa

You might not expect it, but in the Pacific you can find some of the rarest cocoa in the world. Said to be introduced to Samoa in the 1800s, the cocoa here is a Criollo and Trinitario variety first planted on German plantations. It’s so important to the country that the crop has been protected by law since 1961 and it’s forbidden to import any other live cocoa product. It’s most commonly made into Koko Samoa, a hot chocolate that rivals Vailima as the national drink of choice.

If you’re holidaying in Samoa and keen to bring the taste of the islands home, Wilex Samoa sells traditional Koko Samoa, as well as a premium brand of chocolate called Koko Loa. It can be purchased directly from Wilex Samoa, the Sheraton Samoa and other selected stores.

A man picking pods containing cocoa beans from a cacao tree in Western Samoa in 1955. Photo / John Titchen via Getty Images

USA

New York is home to Jacques Torres Chocolate - also known as Mr. Chocolate. Jacques Torres is famous for his ice-cream sandwiches and delicious homemade cookies. If you’re visiting this iconic city, stop by and experience a truly artisanal experience where Jacques transforms cocoa beans into a rich handmade delicacy. One of the most famous items on the menu is the hot chocolate – it’s rich and creamy and goes down particularly well with one of his incredible chocolate chip cookies. There are several locations around NYC, including the neighbourhood of Dumbo, the Upper West Side and Grand Central Station.

Master pastry chef Jacques Torres has seven shops in Brooklyn, including two chocolate factories and an ice cream shop. Photo / Ron Antonelli via Getty Images

Australia

Satisfy that chocolate craving with an old-school ‘Choccy Crackle’ – at Zokoko in Emu Heights, NSW. There’s something special about that crunchy, sweet, chocolaty taste that most Aussies will remember from childhood. Emu Heights is an approx. 45 minute drive west of Sydney’s CBD. If crackles aren’t your thing, Zokoko is also famous for their rich chocolate bars made from heirloom cacao. Zokoko has been named ‘Favourite Chocolatier’ by the Good Food Guide, making this Aussie gem a must-try.

New Zealand

Although New Zealand is not really known for its chocolate, it really should be. Ignore everything Ed Sheeran has ever said about Whittaker’s, we have much to celebrate on World Chocolate Day.

First stop is a trip to your local store, where you can get New Zealand’s iconic Whittaker’s. Everyone enjoys a bite of NZ’s most famous chocolate.

If you’re looking for an activity that can lead you to great chocolate bars, the Wellington Chocolate Factory offers a cool Chocolatier Experience at 5 Eva St, where you will learn about the craft of bean-to-bar chocolate, and make your very own chocolate bar too.

Create your own chocolate bars at the Wellington Chocolate Factory. Photo WellingtonNZ's Resource Library







