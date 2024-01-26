Kiwis are furious after Whittakers launched its new chocolate block in Australia rather than New Zealand.

Kiwis are getting riled up over a new chocolate block that has just hit shelves in Australia.

New Zealand chocolate brand Whittaker’s released its new “Choc Cross Bun” flavoured bar over the ditch this week, with the sweet snack being picked up at Coles across the country.

The limited-edition block, which is being nabbed up for AU$6.90 ($7.45), fuses the “bold flavours of hot cross buns” with Whittaker’s cult “Creamy Milk” chocolate, and despite only just being released, the chocolate is flying off shelves and proving rather popular with our Aussie neighbours.

However, while the “indulgent” flavour is going down a treat in Australia, New Zealanders have been left fuming, as the Easter-themed confectionary hasn’t been released in the country where it is made.

With social media being flooded with clips and pictures of the Choc Cross Bun bar in Australia, many Kiwis felt they had come in second-best.

“Why do Australia always get the limited editions first now?” one angry Kiwi questioned.

Whittaker’s, a New Zealand brand, released its Easter-themed block in Australia first. Photo / Instagram

“WE NEED THIS IN NZ!” another chimed in.

As one pointed out: “Made in NZ and Australia gets it first. Gutted.”

Whittaker’s has confirmed the limited edition creation will be sold on home turf from February 5, telling news.com.au they’ve received positive feedback from the Australian market.

“We know people love the traditional, bold flavours of Hot Cross Buns, so Whittaker’s wanted to celebrate Easter by bringing Chocolate Lovers the best of both worlds – quality chocolate, along with the nostalgic flavours of Hot Cross Buns they know and love,” Whittaker’s chief marketing officer Soraya Cottin said.

“The flavour is a modern twist on a traditional Easter favourite and the positive response has solidified our decision to bring this unique chocolate block to market.”

Coles shoppers have been divided over the new chocolate block, with some saying it was a firm “no”, while others gushed over the block for being a “delight”.

“A lot of food influencers are not loving it, but I’m pretty keen,” Michael Jaimie, a food enthusiast from South Australia, shared on TikTok.

“It smells like those little ginger cookies with the white icing on them, that you get in the Christmas tins. So good.”

After trying the block for the first time – which he revealed contained “chunky raisins” and a “natural mix spice flavour and orange oil” – Jaimie admitted that there was “a lot going on”.

“Woah. The chocolate is quite spicy, not heat wise ... It is indulgent. You’d only need a few squares,” he concluded.

“If you like fruit and nut chocolate, you’ll love this.”

Social media users were fast to react to Jaimie’s clip, adding that they were “desperate” to try it.

“OMG stop!!!! Whittakers is hands down the best chocolate and you will not change my mind, runninggggg to get this one,” one gushed.

“OMG fine I’ll go get some,” a second person teased.

Another simply said: “YUM.”