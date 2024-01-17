The chocolate is available for a limited time.

Whittaker’s has lined up another flavour mash-up ahead of Easter - and Kiwis can’t get enough.

Whittaker’s has revealed it will be launching a new limited-edition Choc Cross Bun flavour, mixing its chocolate with the flavours of the popular spiced bun.

Images of the blocked first appeared on social media in Australia, prompting outraged Kiwis to ask why our cousins across the ditch were getting access.

“Why do Australia always get the limited editions first now?” one outraged Kiwi asked.

Images posted to social media showed the chocolate at an Aussie supermarket.

Whittaker’s did not answer the Herald’s questions about Aussies getting a taste of the treat first, instead releasing a statement trumpeting their chocolate as a family-friendly treat this Easter.

“As a block, it’s perfect for Easter hosting at home, a morning tea at work, or an easy Easter treat to send to loved ones wherever they are,” chief marketing officer Soraya Cottin said.

“It’s also ideal for those who want to be sure their Easter treats are Good Honest Chocolate, made with people and planet in mind.”

Some had their hunger more firmly in mind, with one excited punter writing on social media: “Alright, this one I’m gonna run not walk”

And Kiwis will need to be fast, with the limited-edition Choc Cross Bun Block only available in a classic 250g block, while stocks last, in stores nationwide from February 5.

“As a limited-edition product, it’ll only be available until stocks run out, so get them while they’re hot!,” Cottin says.