The farm tour we can all get onboard with - a chocolate one. Photo / Getty Images

Old MacDonald had some...praline!

Calling all chocoholics, stuff your face with deliciousness on the new Australian Chocolate Farm in Shannonvale, Queensland. Just 15 minutes from Port Douglas, join a guided cocoa farm tour to learn everything there is to know about chocolate-making. Afterward, enjoy beautiful farm views from the Chocolate Farm Café. theaustralianchocolatefarm.com.au

The new Australian Chocolate Farm in Shannonvale, Queensland is open. Photo / Michele Blackwell; Unsplash

A land Downunder

Fresh for the upcoming 2024/25 season, AAT Kings have launched a new Aboriginal Culture & Australian Highlights guided tour, covering four states and territories over 13 days in Tropical North Queensland. Highlights include an experience on Dreamtime Dive & Snorkel’s catamaran tours and you can also opt for an Indigenous-owned cruise by Mandingalbay Authentic Indigenous Tours. aatkings.com

AAT Kings' new tour includes an experience on Dreamtime Dive & Snorkel’s catamaran tours. Photo / TTNQ

Pinkies at the ready

To celebrate the launch of Brown Brothers’ new limited edition Moscato Strawberries & Cream, the winemaker has partnered with Luna Bakehouse to create an unmissable High Tea at Luna Bakehouse in Elliott Stables, Auckland. For $65pp, guests can tuck into a medley of custard Danishes, macarons, scones and bao buns alongside a glass of BB’s new drop. Book now to secure a place on November 25-26 or December 2-3. lunabakehousenz.com

Book an unmissable High Tea at Luna Bakehouse with Brown Brothers’ new limited edition Moscato. Photo / Supplied

Adventure awaits

G Adventures and National Geographic Expeditions have eight exciting new trips to add to your wish list. As part of the ‘National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures’ collection, the new journeys will explore Scotland, Turkey and Wyoming, USA, and include two more Peru and Bolivia departures. There are also four new National Geographic Family Journeys traversing Belize, Greece, Ireland and the USA’s Southwest which include canyon kayaking in Arizona and tortilla-making in Belize.

G Adventures and National Geographic Expeditions have eight exciting new trips. Photo / Supplied

Centre sage

Sage Restaurant at Paroa Bay in the Bay of Islands is hosting a ‘Collaboration with Chef Ryan Moore’ next month. With over 10 years of experience at Michelin-starred restaurants across the UK, Moore has pushed his genuine love of food to the highest level. Showcasing a menu led by local ingredients, December 2 will showcase a multi-course dinner tasting menu ($120 per person), while December 3 will see a sharing-style multi-course lunch menu for $95pp. Both include optional wine pairing for $85pp. thelindisgroup.com/sagerestaurant