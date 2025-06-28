Some paths in the North Shore Coastal Walk are tide-dependent, adding to the adventure. Photo / TourismNZ
From mirrored lakes to gold rush tunnels and snowy mountain views, these walks are perfect in winter, writes Elisabeth Easther
These walks range from a coastal trail to deep forest, as well as bushy paths where the birdsong will blow you away. So check the weather forecast, pack somesnacks and stride into the great outdoors.
Devil’s Punch Bowl | Canterbury Region, 2km
If you’re visiting Canterbury this winter, Devil’s Punch Bowl is a ripper of a walk. Located on SH73 just beyond Arthur’s Pass Village, this sweet track takes trekkers along Bealey River, then climbs to a magnificent 131m waterfall. With ample parking at the path’s base, follow the signs that point to the footbridge that crosses Bealey River. Mountain-fed, the cool water runs over mossy rocks, and you instantly feel at peace. A second footbridge crosses Devil’s Punchbowl Creek with views of the bush-clad waterfall before leading into beech forest, home to fantails/pīwakawaka, tomtits/miromiro and kea. A series of stairs climbs 150m to the viewing platform, where visitors admire the impressive cascade. At just 2km return, it takes about an hour, making it the perfect leg-stretcher for hikers of all ages. With picnic tables and toilets at the walk’s base, why not rug up and make a day of it with an added bonus in winter: you shouldn’t need insect repellent!
Waiwhakāta, Lake Hayes Loop Track | Arrowtown, 8km loop
One of the easier segments of Te Araroa, the Lake Hayes Loop Track is just 5km from picturesque Arrowtown on SH6. Stride out from Lake Hayes Pavilion or North Lake Hayes Picnic area, and on a still day you’ll be rewarded with sublime views of snow-capped Coronet Peak reflected in the lake’s mirrored surface. Bird watchers will want binoculars, as the 280ha lake is home to a variety of species, including the pūteteke, or Australian crested grebe made famous by John Oliver in the 2023 Bird of the Year – and with rebooted rabbit control, the flora and fauna are flourishing. Mostly on flat terrain, this is a comfortable winter walk, with some boardwalk sections. Cycling is also permitted but because the path narrows in places, please share with care.
Karangahake Gorge Walkways | Waikato Region
The gorgeous Karangahake Gorge cuts through the Coromandel and Kaimai Ranges, with a choice of short strolls and longer hikes. It is an area of outstanding natural beauty book-ended by the mining towns of Paeroa and Waihī – pull over at the carpark beside Ohinemuri River and cross the impressive swing bridge. Information panels provide details of the walks, including the 2.5km Rail Tunnel Loop. Ninety minutes of easy walking through lush native bush, on this loop you’ll see the crown battery stamper, built in 1892 for crushing quartz.
You’ll also find a 1100m tunnel, so hooray for phones with torches! Karangahake Gorge Historic Walkway is another beauty and at 7km takes about four hours and follows the Ohinemuri River, with gold mining relics dotted along the way. It features three bridges and a cascading waterfall – there’s a swimming hole if you fancy a midwinter dip. The 2km return Windows Walk is also divine, with secret tunnels and windows cut through rock that offer perfectly framed views of the awa. It is part of the Hauraki Rail Trail Cycleway, so keep your eyes peeled for bikes.
North Shore Coastal Walk, Long Bay to Devonport | Auckland, 23.5km
Also part of Te Araroa, this 23.5km gem can be walked in its entirety from Long Bay to Devonportif you’re feeling especially frisky. Alternatively, break it down into bite-sized sectors. Start at Devonport’s ferry building and follow Te Araroa’s markers by the foreshore heading towards North Head, before coming to Cheltenham Beach and Narrow Neck. Relish views to Rangitoto from the coastal path, then meander through Milford and Castor Bays. Interpretation panels bring history to life, as do relics from World War II, including tunnels and gun emplacements. Each beach has its own flavour, with Rothesay, Castor or Brown’s ideal for lunch, then before you know it, you’ll arrive at Long Bay Regional Park. Some sections are tide-dependent, with alternative road routes, but it’s well signposted, and if you do the whole thing end to end, it takes about seven hours.
Tokatoka Scenic Reserve Track | Northland, 0.5km
An impressive landmark 17km south of Dargaville, Tokatoka looms beside the curving Wairoa River. A short walk that offers sweeping 360-degree views from the 180m summit, it’s a steep ascent, so take time to catch your breath at the top and gaze out to the river, the distant Kaipara Harbour and the far-off ranges. It was once a volcanic plug, and it’s awe-inspiring to stand on the remnants of an ancient eruption, on top of the world, looking down on creation, to quote Karen Carpenter. It has well-formed tracks and steps cut into rock – be cautious after rain, and if you’re on a roadie, do check out Trounson’s Kauri Park 55km to the north, as it’s an unsung wonder for lovers of ancient trees.