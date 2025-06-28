Waiwhakāta, Lake Hayes Loop Track | Arrowtown, 8km loop

One of the easier segments of Te Araroa, the Lake Hayes Loop Track is just 5km from picturesque Arrowtown on SH6. Stride out from Lake Hayes Pavilion or North Lake Hayes Picnic area, and on a still day you’ll be rewarded with sublime views of snow-capped Coronet Peak reflected in the lake’s mirrored surface. Bird watchers will want binoculars, as the 280ha lake is home to a variety of species, including the pūteteke, or Australian crested grebe made famous by John Oliver in the 2023 Bird of the Year – and with rebooted rabbit control, the flora and fauna are flourishing. Mostly on flat terrain, this is a comfortable winter walk, with some boardwalk sections. Cycling is also permitted but because the path narrows in places, please share with care.

Lake Hayes is home to the pūteteke, a rare grebe made famous by a comedy show. Photo / QueenstownNZ

Karangahake Gorge Walkways | Waikato Region

The gorgeous Karangahake Gorge cuts through the Coromandel and Kaimai Ranges, with a choice of short strolls and longer hikes. It is an area of outstanding natural beauty book-ended by the mining towns of Paeroa and Waihī – pull over at the carpark beside Ohinemuri River and cross the impressive swing bridge. Information panels provide details of the walks, including the 2.5km Rail Tunnel Loop. Ninety minutes of easy walking through lush native bush, on this loop you’ll see the crown battery stamper, built in 1892 for crushing quartz.

You’ll also find a 1100m tunnel, so hooray for phones with torches! Karangahake Gorge Historic Walkway is another beauty and at 7km takes about four hours and follows the Ohinemuri River, with gold mining relics dotted along the way. It features three bridges and a cascading waterfall – there’s a swimming hole if you fancy a midwinter dip. The 2km return Windows Walk is also divine, with secret tunnels and windows cut through rock that offer perfectly framed views of the awa. It is part of the Hauraki Rail Trail Cycleway, so keep your eyes peeled for bikes.

North Shore Coastal Walk, Long Bay to Devonport | Auckland, 23.5km

Also part of Te Araroa, this 23.5km gem can be walked in its entirety from Long Bay to Devonportif you’re feeling especially frisky. Alternatively, break it down into bite-sized sectors. Start at Devonport’s ferry building and follow Te Araroa’s markers by the foreshore heading towards North Head, before coming to Cheltenham Beach and Narrow Neck. Relish views to Rangitoto from the coastal path, then meander through Milford and Castor Bays. Interpretation panels bring history to life, as do relics from World War II, including tunnels and gun emplacements. Each beach has its own flavour, with Rothesay, Castor or Brown’s ideal for lunch, then before you know it, you’ll arrive at Long Bay Regional Park. Some sections are tide-dependent, with alternative road routes, but it’s well signposted, and if you do the whole thing end to end, it takes about seven hours.

Tokatoka Scenic Reserve Track | Northland, 0.5km

An impressive landmark 17km south of Dargaville, Tokatoka looms beside the curving Wairoa River. A short walk that offers sweeping 360-degree views from the 180m summit, it’s a steep ascent, so take time to catch your breath at the top and gaze out to the river, the distant Kaipara Harbour and the far-off ranges. It was once a volcanic plug, and it’s awe-inspiring to stand on the remnants of an ancient eruption, on top of the world, looking down on creation, to quote Karen Carpenter. It has well-formed tracks and steps cut into rock – be cautious after rain, and if you’re on a roadie, do check out Trounson’s Kauri Park 55km to the north, as it’s an unsung wonder for lovers of ancient trees.